Unity Bank Donates $50,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for Inspiration4 Challenge, First All-Civilian Mission to Space

CLINTON, N.J., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank (NASDAQ: UNTY) donated $50,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® as part of the Inspiration4 campaign , a $200 million fundraising initiative inspired by the world’s first all-civilian mission to space. Jared Isaacman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), headquartered in Allentown, Pa., is funding the historic three-day journey in space to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®



“Recognizing the historic significance of the first all-civilian mission to space, we have tried to be incredibly thoughtful because if civilization can journey among the stars, we better have conquered childhood cancer along the way,” said Isaacman. “Shift4 has been Unity Bank’s merchant services partner for many years and the bank’s philanthropic support for the community is highly regarded. I am very proud of Unity’s donation to the campaign and encourage others with the ability to model Unity's great corporate citizenship.”

In addition to being a successful tech industry entrepreneur, Isaacman also is an accomplished pilot and the mission commander. The Lehigh Valley resident has committed to give $100 million to St. Jude and is inviting others to join him in helping achieve the campaign’s goal. The mission is named Inspiration4 in recognition of the four-person crew’s efforts to inspire support for St. Jude and send a humanitarian message of possibility.

“Unity Bank’s generous gift towards the Inspiration4 fundraising challenge issued by Jared Isaacman will support a multi-billion-dollar expansion at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aimed to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when it opened in 1962, to more than 80 percent today. But, globally in low- and middle-income countries, less than 20 percent survive so we still have a lot of work to do.”

“It is an honor for Unity Bank to support St. Jude and the mission’s inspirational crew,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Childhood cancer touches so many families both locally and globally that we all need to step forward to support the campaign. Jared and his crew are just awe-inspiring examples of what can be achieved when we work together as a community.”

To learn more about Inspiration4 and how to support and follow this historic journey to space, visit www.Inspiration4.com and follow the mission on social media on Twitter (@inspiration4x), Facebook (@inspiration4mission), Instagram (@inspiration4) and YouTube (@Inspiration4) to receive the latest news on mission training, preparation and timing.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com .

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fred Feiner

Yankee Public Relations

(908) 425-4878

fred@yankeepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfab7e39-829a-49f8-8368-e806f22f2ad2