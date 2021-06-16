Audience Town Enhances Real Estate Advertising Platform

NEWARK, N.J., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town , the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today a comprehensive update of its core product that will allow real estate advertisers to plan, build and buy digital advertising campaigns across channels while reaching audiences who are searching for real estate or in the process of changing homes.



The product update, which Audience Town will begin upgrading current customers to in the coming months, features a new self-service dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of aggregated performance across campaigns, allowing advertisers to understand campaign performance by geography, creative and other essential KPIs.

"The real estate industry does not have an advertising platform that works for them anymore,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “We are changing that with our Omni-channel and data-driven platform for planning, buying, and reporting on all marketing activities to home movers.”

In addition to the new planning and buying features, Audience Town’s platform update includes new analytics that allow customers to draw performance insights out of organic website traffic and other variables. With these insights, advertisers can better understand their customers and make better strategic decisions about their paid media campaigns.

“We’ve simplified the process for advertisers to efficiently plan and execute their campaigns across channels, enabling them to reach the right audiences and drive more revenue,” said Greg Cappello, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Audience Town. “With a real estate market that shows no signs of slowing down, Audience Town can provide more value than ever for advertisers.”

About Audience Town

Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most qualified consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels.

Visit www.audiencetown.com for more information.