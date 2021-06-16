Hanzo Joins Growing Ecosystem of Partners Supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, today announced it has joined IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) growing ecosystem of more than 100 Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, and FinTechs supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services Framework is designed to address risk in the digital supply chain through a common set of security controls that are adhered to by the entire ecosystem.

A growing portion of the $1 trillion hybrid-cloud market opportunity is comprised of the financial markets industry, which is expected to increase nearly twenty percent by 2024.[1] Key findings in a recent IBM internal analysis suggests that Cloud is expected to account for about 60% of that future market opportunity as financial institutions are accelerating innovation to meet heightened customer expectations, deliver consistent services in the face of challenges like the global pandemic, and navigate the ever-complex regulatory environment.[2]

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce millions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo will bring Hanzo Hold’s ediscovery and data risk management capabilities and Hanzo Dynamic Capture’s high-fidelity dynamic web archiving solution to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help enterprises preserve dynamic and complex content and mitigate risk proactively.

The industry’s first financial services-ready cloud, the IBM Cloud for Financial Services uses IBM’s fourth-generation confidential computing capabilities and “Keep Your Own Key” encryption delivered via IBM Hyper Protect to help partners and their customers retain control of their data and transact with financial institutions in a secure environment. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services Framework is designed to reduce third- and fourth-party risk in the digital supply chain through a common set of controls and processes that are adhered to by the entire ecosystem. The built-in controls are engineered to help customers accelerate innovation, unlock new revenue opportunities, and decrease the cost of compliance.

"Hanzo has been helping highly regulated companies in the financial services and technology sectors successfully demonstrate compliance and respond efficiently to discovery for over a decade," said Keith Laska, CEO, Hanzo. "This collaboration allows Hanzo to demonstrate our commitment to security and extend easy-to-adopt compliance and discovery solutions via the well-vetted and highly-secure IBM Cloud for Financial Services."

“We designed the IBM Cloud for Financial Services with a control framework to help financial institutions accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and drive revenue growth while addressing their need for a secure and compliant partner ecosystem,” said Brendan Kinkade, Vice President, Technology and Hybrid Cloud Partnerships, IBM. “By collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, partners like Hanzo can transact with financial institutions on their journey to modernization.”

Hanzo is part of IBM's partner ecosystem collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help partners accelerate transactions with financial services institutions. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help financial services institutions as they address their requirements for their regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency. IBM’s partner ecosystem fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce millions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2020-10-08-IBM-To-Accelerate-Hybrid-Cloud-Growth-Strategy-And-Execute-Spin-Off-Of-Market-Leading-Managed-Infrastructure-Services-Unit IBM Global Market View, Banking and Financial Markets Industry Markets Opportunity, March 2021.

Note: This report is based on internal IBM analysis and is not meant to be a statement of direction by IBM nor is IBM committing to any particular technology or solution.

Attachment