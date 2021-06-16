Canadian Celiac Association Resources Now Available in Arabic

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to help Canadians suffering with celiac disease in the country’s diverse ethnic communities, the Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) today announced the release of Arabic language versions of its “What is Celiac Disease” and “Living Gluten Free” brochures [hotlink both to this url https://www.celiac.ca/landing-ar/). Both resources provide the Canadian Arabic community with vital information about the disease, getting tested and dietary tips. (Click here https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4978583-d71f-47a6-a8f9-c6331497bc2f to view release in Arabic.)

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of foods containing gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye and barley), affects 1 in every 133 Canadians, but currently about 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease remain undiagnosed.1

The wide range of symptoms celiac disease patients experience – such as chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss, anemia, and infertility – makes the path to diagnosis a long and arduous one. It can take up to nine years on average from first appearance of symptoms, equating to years of needless suffering. 2 Left undiagnosed or untreated, celiac disease can have serious long-term consequences for a patient’s health, such as cancers of the gut, osteopenia, and neurological complications.

There is no cure for celiac disease and currently the only treatment is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet.

While a recent increase in the popularity of gluten-free and gluten-reduced diets among the general public has accelerated product demand and availability, it has also decreased awareness of the severity of the disease and overall empathy towards those who suffer from it.

“Every person with celiac disease has encountered someone who has downplayed their gluten-free dietary needs as just another lifestyle choice, when in fact, it’s vital to their overall health and well-being,” says CCA Executive Director Melissa Secord.

“We hope the brochures we’ve developed will help those in the Arabic community with celiac disease to more effectively manage their condition and encourage others who are exhibiting related symptoms to seek diagnosis and treatment.”

To learn more about celiac disease and the resources available from the CCA, visit https://www.celiac.ca/landing-ar/

