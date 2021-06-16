Alliance Memory Moves Taiwan Office to Larger Facility to Accommodate Global Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help accommodate its rapid global expansion while providing room for future growth, Alliance Memory has moved into a new building in Taiwan with twice the warehouse and office space of the company’s previous local facility. Effective immediately, the new Alliance Memory address in Taiwan is No. 22, Xingde Road, Dayuan District, Taoyuan City 337002.



“Our global presence has expanded greatly since we opened our office in Taiwan six years ago,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Coupled with the recent additions to our product portfolio — with many more on the horizon — we were simply running out of warehouse space to support our growing customer base. We’re excited to be moving into a larger facility that gives us the room we need to provide the level of service our customers expect.”

Recent introductions to the Alliance Memory product lineup include 1.8V to 3V serial peripheral interface (SPI) NAND flash memory products with densities from 1Gb to 8Gb; 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb LPDDR4 SDRAMs featuring on-chip ECC; and 8Gb DDR SDRAMs. In addition, the company has become an authorized supplier for 3V and 5V M29 Parallel NOR Flash; M25P, M45P, and N25Q SPI NOR Flash; and J3, P30, and P33 Parallel NOR Flash devices from Micron Technology.

Alliance Memory's products provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions in industrial, consumer, commercial, medical, telecom, and networking products — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

