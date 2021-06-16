New ad by the Ontario Federation of Labour pledges “We Won’t Forget” the “Doug Ford Disaster”

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) have released a poignant new ad taking aim at Doug Ford’s failures and slamming his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Doug Ford’s leadership has been a disaster,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “Our new ad highlights Ford’s failures throughout the pandemic from the increased rate of illness and death in for-profit care homes to Ford’s refusal to provide legislated paid sick leave to Ontario workers.”

The ad comes less than one year before the next Ontario provincial election and asks viewers not to forget Doug Ford’s careless mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to thousands of preventable deaths and suffering.

The OFL has launched DougFordDisaster.ca, which asks viewers to share on social media using the hashtag #WeWontForget and use the OFL’s new tool to write and schedule an email reminder for themselves ahead of next year’s election.

“We’re asking every Ontarian to virtually ‘tie a string around their finger’, to remind themselves of Ford’s disastrous COVID-19 response and his attack on our rights,” said Coates.

The OFL has called the Ford Conservative’s Bill 307, designed to curb criticism of Ford’s government, an unprecedented use of the notwithstanding clause, unconstitutional, and an attempt to silence critics and rig the next election in Ford’s favour.

The OFL vows “we won’t forget” Ford’s handling of the pandemic or his disregard for Ontarians’ rights. Coates added, “we will not let Doug Ford destroy our democracy. We will continue to speak out and fight for the working people in Ontario.”

Watch the ad here: https://youtu.be/89Wdn78uuL8

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456