WOM Protocol Launches NFT Marketplace for TikTokers and Music Artists to Collaborate and Monetize

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd., a social commerce solution that enables brands to leverage word-of-mouth recommendations, announced today the launch of YAAAS, a brand new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that connects social influencers and music artists with each other, as well as their communities, through the sale of experiences, collaborations and real-life meet and greets.



To celebrate the launch of YAAAS, WOM hosted an exclusive invite-only influencer event last Thursday, 10th of June, at a secret location in Miami, where guests with a combined reach of more than 250 million attended, alongside Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter, Noriel, who performed live.

Guest attendees included:

The YAAAS marketplace, which is currently in MVP, launched today with a phased rollout of features, enabling the community to test and shape its future development. First features include the ability for social influencers to trade TikTok Duet collaborations, giving successful TikTok creators a way to monetize their skills and help other creators make better videos, while supporting influencers looking to invest in further development and coaching a chance to improve their productions and grow their reach.

Collaborations are also available to artists looking to monetize their music through collaboration with influencers, giving influencers a brand new channel for finding original music to feature in social videos.

The YAAAS marketplace MVP also offers multiple relationship-building and engagement opportunities for fans, through the sale of meet and greets, as well as further in-person and online events.

The marketplace is designed with user-friendly features to make NFTs accessible to creators and communities that have no prior cryptocurrency knowledge or experience. Sellers can simply set up an auction for their services, along with a minimum and Buy Now price, to enable fans and followers to start bidding.

Buyers, meanwhile, simply need to register with YAAAS and set up a payment method, which can include fiat currencies, as well as Ether and ERC-20 tokens, including the WOM Token, through the use of a MetaMask wallet.

Once an auction is over YAAAS will open up a direct chat for buyers and sellers to arrange any final details. Buyers will also have the option to resell paid-for services, opening up the potential to make a profit.

The WOM Token, together with the WOM Protocol, provide a way to reward creators for recommendations without compromising consumer trust in the content. All recommendations are authenticated through the WOM Authenticator app, enabling the creators and authenticators to earn WOM Tokens as users engage with the content and make purchases.

TikTok star, Swagboyq, said: "YAAAS is a great new opportunity to collaborate with my community while getting into crypto."

Pop singer and influencer, Lukas Rieger, said: "Thrilled to have a new NFT marketplace that is focused on use cases for influencers and music artists. A lot of influencers are already familiar with WOM Token and are joining YAAAS."

Melanie Mohr, CEO of WOM Protocol, said: "Social influencers are a powerful force with such incredible reach into consumer markets -- we have a real opportunity here to create simple, user-friendly ways to monetize, while simultaneously driving mass NFT and cryptocurrency adoption. When people think of NFTs they immediately associate them with digital products and artworks, but there are so many more varied use cases, especially in the social networking space. Instead of social posts broadcast to millions of fans, think of one-on-one phone and video-based interactions, real-life meet and greets, content collaboration and coaching opportunities and much, much more."

About WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd.

WOM (word-of-mouth) Protocol Pte. Ltd., is a blockchain-based marketing tech that gives brands, content creators, publishers, and social networks a way to monetize word-of-mouth recommendations on any app or platform.

In March 2021 WOM launched the WOM Campaign Manager, to provide brands with a dashboard and control panel for viewing authenticated recommendations about their own and competitor products. Brands can use the tool to select content to boost for additional exposure on the YEAY app, while tracking all of the engagement metrics and KPIs related to these recommendations and configurations.

