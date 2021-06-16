Alumni Gift to Clarkson University Maintains Momentum on Science Center Renovation

Potsdam, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University’s Science Center Renovation and Expansion plans continue to move forward, thanks to a generous gift from alumni Bob Mann ‘69. The project, which was announced in April, reimagines the existing space, and adds another 45,000 square feet to the nearly 110,000 square foot structure.

The Science Center has had modest physical renovations over its lifetime in addition to ongoing updates to research instrumentation. The expansion plans include new labs, design studios, and communal and collaborative gathering spaces that are critical to foster innovation. One of the new labs to be created as part of the overall project that piqued Mann’s interest is the ‘Science Center Instrumentation Facility.

The Science Center Instrumentation Facility (SCIF) will transform the way students learn through hands-on inquiry-based experiments and increased exposure to state-of-the-art instrumentation. Right now, Clarkson’s School of Arts & Sciences houses a core instrumentation facility that is located across several labs in the Science Center. Clarkson will consolidate those facilities into one and establish the Science Center Instrumentation Facility. SCIF will enable collaborative research across campus, enhance educational opportunities and provide integrated management, maintenance and organizational structure to maximize impact on Clarkson’s education and research.

The Facility will provide easy access to students and researchers at Clarkson and outside Clarkson with state-of-the-art instrumentation, training and technical support on the use of instrumentation, sample preparation and analysis as well as academic knowledge and assistance with data acquisition, processing and interpretation.

Current plans are to take the SCIF instruments that are located across six labs in the Science Center and build a dedicated centrally located space consisting of two labs of over 3000 square feet in the Science Center during the renovation.

Mann says his gift to help fund the Science Center project is a direct reflection of his appreciation for his Clarkson education, and the difference it made in his life.

“Clarkson has always been good to me. The Trustee Scholarship I received made it possible for me to attend Clarkson. The Resident Advisor's job I obtained from sophomore year through graduation helped to reduce the student loans I required. The skills I developed while at Clarkson served me well in my business and personal endeavors throughout my life. While I've supported Clarkson for many years, it's now time to fully recognize Clarkson's positive influence on my life!” Mann said.

Mann received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Clarkson in 1969. He graduated with great distinction and joined Esso Research and Engineering Company just after graduation and remained with that organization through several organization name changes until he retired in 2006. He primarily worked supporting and managing ExxonMobil's large capital projects. This line of work brought him to six continents and over 35 countries. He and his wife JoAnne along with his two children had the opportunity to live in some very interesting places. Leading up to retirement, Bob worked with a small group of senior personnel within ExxonMobil reporting directly to the CEO to standardize the corporation's project procedures across all business lines. As a result of this work, Bob continued to work for ExxonMobil management on a part-time basis after retirement from 2006 to 2014.

Attachment