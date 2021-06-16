English French

PRESS RELEASE

June 16th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

May 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by 5.7 million passengers in May 2021 compared to May 2020, with 6.3 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 21.2% of the May 2019 group traffic1.

In May 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by 1.7 million of passengers compared to May 2020, with 1.9 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 20.4% of the May 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In May 2021, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 1.1 million passengers (+0.9 million passengers2 , at 17.4% of the May 2019 traffic) and Paris-Orly 0.8 million passengers (+0.8 million passengers2 , at 27.6% of the May 2019 traffic).

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2B, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Terminals 2B, 2D and the 2B-2D link are open since June 2nd, 2021. At Paris-Orly, the various sectors are open to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights, with the exception of boarding gates B at Orly 1. Orly 4 is open since May 21st, 2021 and Orly 1 is open since June 15th, 2021.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Nosy Be airport in Madagascar are closed. Antananarivo airport in Madagascar is closed to international flights. The other airports are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic and international commercial flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport and in May 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up (+466,075 passengers 2 , at 16.5% of the May 2019 traffic), due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+182,342 passengers 2 , at 26.6% of the May 2019 traffic), North America (+87,263 passengers 2 , at 10.1% of the May 2019 traffic), Latin America (+29,041 passengers 2 , at 13.6% of the May 2019 traffic), the Middle East (+84,051 passengers 2 , at 22.1% of the May 2019 traffic), Asia-Pacific (+16,771 passengers 2 , at 5.7% of the May 2019 traffic);

at 16.5% of the May 2019 traffic), due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+182,342 passengers at 26.6% of the May 2019 traffic), North America (+87,263 passengers at 10.1% of the May 2019 traffic), Latin America (+29,041 passengers at 13.6% of the May 2019 traffic), the Middle East (+84,051 passengers at 22.1% of the May 2019 traffic), Asia-Pacific (+16,771 passengers at 5.7% of the May 2019 traffic); European traffic (excluding France) was up (+708,200 passengers 2 , at 17.6% of the May 2019 traffic);

at 17.6% of the May 2019 traffic); Traffic within mainland France was up (+508,669) passengers 2 , at 38.9% of the May 2019 traffic);

at 38.9% of the May 2019 traffic); Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up (+66,607 passengers 2 , at 26.7% of the May 2019 traffic);

at 26.7% of the May 2019 traffic); The number of connecting passengers stood at 226,775, up by +210,333 passengers2 , at 22.5% of the May 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 24.4%, up by 4.2 points2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is down by -39.6% compared to 2020, at 38.3 million passengers, standing at 29.0% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is down by -58.8%, at 7.9 million passengers, at 18.6% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, is up by 2.2 million passengers in May 20212, at 2.4 million passengers, standing at 27.5% of the May 2019 traffic. It is down -21.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to its acquisition4.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, up by 0.3 million passengers in May 20212, at 0.4 million passengers, standing at 21.5% of the May 2019 traffic, and decreased by -55.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by 0.2 million passengers in May 20212, at 0.2 million passengers, standing at 41.5% of the May 2019 traffic, and decreased by -45.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by 1.1 million passengers in May 20212, at 1.4 million passengers, standing at 16.5% of the May 2019 traffic, and decreased by -21.6% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers May 2021 Change 21/20

(in passengers) Jan.- May 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 1,121,584 +918,197 4,931,172 -63.3% 13,764,171 -77.1% Paris-Orly 764,755 +764,747 2,933,533 -48.3% 8,059,429 -67.2% Total Paris Aéroport 1,886,339 +1,682,944 7, 864,705 -58.8% 21,823,600 -74.2% Santiago de Chile 407,094 +326,332 2,773,673 -55.9% 5,015,470 -75.1% Amman 242,134 +230,941 844,163 -45.1% 1,358,194 -81.0% New Delhi 981,360 + 786,175 13,320,030 -15.9% 25,986,533 -54.6% Hyderabad 303,834 + 269,785 4,427,936 -8.7% 9,115,166 -49.1% Cebu 94,153 + 89 583 375,004 -84.6% 675,046 -93.1% Total GMR Airports 1,379,347 + 1,145,543 18,122,970 -21.6% 35, 776,745 -57.9% Antalya 718,444 +715,066 2,471,326 +5.6% 9,902,111 -66.2% Almaty 496,132 +396,839 2,167,739 +61.2% 4,440,438 -20.6% Ankara 299,754 +290,770 1,763,607 -31.5% 4,246,480 -59.5% Izmir 309,962 +303,713 1,811,939 -17.6% 5,072,641 -48.7% Bodrum 119,504 +119,504 349,852 +59.2% 1,623,483 -55.8% Gazipaşa Alanya 19,584 +19,584 104,053 +32.9% 300,213 -65.9% Medina 110,162 +108,992 532,858 -68.9% 1,067,920 -83.6% Tunisia 21,880 +20,647 62,965 -52.5% 265,530 -89.6% Georgia 139,049 +135,132 345,886 -35.2% 452,596 -86.0% North Macedonia 75,027 +74,104 280,077 -35.3% 629,990 -71.3% Zagreb(6) 69,019 +55,138 236,439 -53.0% 657,929 -76.0% Total TAV Airports(7) 2,378,517 +2,239,489 8,455,134 -21.9% 24,715,025 -65.5%





Aircraft Movements May 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan.- May 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 14,854 +9,787 67,676 -35.2% 175,522 -56.7% Paris-Orly 6,827 +6,760 26,923 -35.0% 68,553 -59.5% Total Paris Aéroport 21,681 +16,547 94,599 -35.1% 244,075 -57.5% Santiago de Chile 3, 860 +2,884 24,916 -39.6% 46,350 -64.6% Amman 2,892 +2,402 11,261 -28.1% 19,816 -69.5% New Delhi 12,055 +9,822 112,756 +5.1% 223,451 -40.2% Hyderabad 4,421 +3,931 44,248 +1.6% 93,384 -38.3% Cebu 1,110 +1,046 4,692 -79.3% 8,519 -90.0% Total GMR Airports 17,586 +14,799 161,696 -6.8% 325,354 -46.6% Antalya 5,056 +5,028 17,874 +13.2% 64,235 -60.1% Almaty 4,643 +1,755 20,574 +19.8 % 46,556 -18.7% Ankara 2,673 +2,603 15,094 -16.1% 36,882 -46.8% Izmir 2,493 +2,434 13,708 -7.2% 39,441 -36.7% Bodrum 781 +781 2,696 +86.1% 11,802 -48.8% Gazipaşa Alanya 180 +180 916 +44.3% 2,567 -55.1% Medina 1,661 +1,591 6,975 -43.9% 12,997 -73.0% Tunisia 304 +288 900 -24.0% 3,182 -79.5% Georgia 2,062 +1,534 5,918 -14.5% 11,062 -65.8% North Macedonia 1,120 +948 4,062 -1.0% 8,988 -50.7% Zagreb(6) 2,092 +1,520 8,232 -12.2% 20,368 -45.2% Total TAV Airports(7) 23,065 +18,662 81,018 -7.4% 216,167 -54.5%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) May 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan.- May 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +508,669 29.0% -30.8% 26.1% Europe +708,200 40.9% -66.1% 32.9% Other International

Of which +466,075 30.0% -62.1% 41.0% Africa +182,342 11.1% -49.2% 15.7% North America +87,263 5.6% -76.6% 5.4% Latin America +29,041 1.9% -68.6% 3.2% Middle-East +84,051 5.0% -64.5% 5.1% Asia-Pacific +16,771 1.7% -83.7% 2.3% French Overseas Territories +66,607 4.7% -38.5% 9.2% Total Paris Aéroport +1,682,944 100.0% -58.8% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) May 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan.- May 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 226,775 +210,233 1,133,583 -52.3% Connecting rate 24.4% +4.2 pt 29.6% +4.3 pt Seat load factor 58.7% +17.1 pt 56.2% -21.4 pt

(1) Departing passengers





Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be 5.8 million passengers in May 2021, up by 5.3 million passengers and 37.8 million passengers since the beginning of the year, down by 25.5 million passengers.

2 Compared to May 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press release of May 8th, 2021

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

7 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.

Attachment