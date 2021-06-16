Allied Home Launches RENU:700 Bedding Made with Performance Recycled Down

Montebello, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furthering its commitment to sustainability by helping reduce the massive textile waste that ends up in landfills, Allied Home, manufacturer of quality crafted bedding products designed to give you a better sleep experience, has launched its new RENU:700 Performance Recycled Down bedding, the first of its kind on the market.

By working with a global recycling supply chain, Allied is able to collect post-consumer bedding from Germany, Italy, Russia and North America and reuse the down inside these products for its RENU:700 Performance Recycled Down bedding.

The collected down undergoes an intensive sanitation process at Allied’s facility. It is cleaned using a proprietary DuraWash Method using environmentally safe, bluesign-approved detergents to meet the strictest levels of cleanliness and high-quality standards. The result are down clusters and feathers that are resilient and strong - creating a down quality that is unmatched.

Allied’s RENU:700 Performance Recycled Down bedding, and its supply chain, is certified to the GRS (Global Recycling Standard), an independent certification auditor considered the most comprehensive and stringent Recycling Standard. This certification ensures all material has been collected from post-consumer goods and processed within strict chemical regulations and social compliance guidelines.

“With the future of our planet top of mind, more and more consumers are choosing eco-friendly products from brands that are in line with their values,” said Jonathan Uretsky, COO, Allied Home. “We’ve seen acceptance of post-consumer products increasing and we are very excited to launch an exceptional quality recycled bedding collection that’s been years in the making. Consumers can sleep deeply knowing they made a sustainable impact by choosing to rest on RENU:700.”

The down inside RENU:700 bedding is a lofty 700FP white recycled down, providing you with pillows and comforters that provide the perfect combination of fluffy and soft with ultimate comfort and support. The pillow and comforter shells are made with a 233TC 100% certified organic cotton. Grown free of pesticides, herbicides, and chemical fertilizers, this luxurious, breathable natural-color cotton shell is more sustainable than conventional cotton.

Allied Home’s new RENU:700 Performance Recycling bedding will be available online now at https://alliedhomebedding.com/. To learn more about how to recycle your down bedding, please visit http://renubedding.com/.

# # #

About Allied Home

Allied Home is a family owned manufacturer of quality crafted bedding products designed to give you a better sleep experience. Allied is an established expert in fabrics, down and down alternative fills, pillows, comforters, mattress pads and toppers, blankets and more. As an industry leader in health and wellness innovation, the product portfolio includes technologies like cooling, temperature regulating, allergen barrier and aromatherapy. Strategic global sourcing, manufacturing and distribution, allows Allied Home to efficiently service major retailers, specialty stores, e-commerce, private label, licensed and in house brands as well as hospitality. Allied prides itself on its commitment to quality, certifications and long lasting partnerships. Visit www.alliedhomebedding.com.

