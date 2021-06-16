TSANet appoints new board member

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has appointed Paul Ferralez, Leader of the 3rd Party Delivery Enablement at Cisco Systems, to the TSANet Board of Directors.



“TSANet is pleased to have Paul continue Cisco’s leadership role with TSANet. With TSANet’s continued growth and now with the TSANet Connect platform more integrated into the support process, Paul’s leadership will become invaluable to direct TSANet into the future,” said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet President.

“Cisco partners with many technology companies delivering robust solutions. Providing our customers with the best customer support experience of those solutions requires tight integration between Cisco and our partners. TSANet enables us to collaborate in solving customer issues in a more seamless manner,” said Paul Ferralez.

Paul Ferralez is a Leader of the 3rd Party Delivery Enablement team within the Customer Experience Centers at Cisco Systems with a dedicated focus on Solution Support and multi-vendor support programs. He has 20 years of industry experience in working with 3rd party suppliers and vendors. In his current role, he’s led a team to evolve Cisco’s Solution Support eco-system of partners from 20 to 175 companies. Paul is dedicated to customer success. He is passionate about creating predictive and seamless support experiences for customers and support engineers alike. Paul has found great personal satisfaction in the relationships he has built over the years.

Paul joins the existing board members: René Karel (VMware), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), John Gunther (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), Joseph Campbell (IBM), Tamra King (Microsoft Corporation), John Boggs (NetApp), and Scott Froehlich (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

