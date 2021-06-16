Hasura Announces the Schedule for Its Second Annual User Conference, HasuraCon ‘21, as Organizations Accelerate Application Development Through a Unified Data API

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, today announced the schedule for HasuraCon ‘21, a free virtual conference that will bring together its users from all over the world on June 23-24.



HasuraCon ‘21 will feature product announcements, technical sessions, workshops, deep dives, discussion rooms and speakers from Bit, Crunchy Data, Current Desk, GitLab, Magic, Pipe, RedMonk, Taller, The Washington Post, Timescale, Vercel and YugaByte.

Organizations have valuable data they need to access as they build new applications but it is trapped in siloed databases and across domains. Rather than trying to use manual approaches to build APIs and worry about security, performance and trying to consolidate fast-moving operational data, Hasura provides a new option that makes it easy for developers to access the data: simply connect applications by federating access to where the data lives, using a modern API-based approach. With Hasura, developers get flexible data APIs from those sources within minutes to instantly access online data.

“Teams tasked with building APIs are always on a deadline and need to juggle between building high-performance APIs, handling data integrations as well as ensuring the security and access control of how the APIs are consumed. With Hasura, we’ve demonstrated success in helping developer teams across startups and Fortune 500 build applications and APIs 10 times faster by making their data instantly available as data APIs,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. “At HasuraCon ‘21, whether users are just exploring Hasura for the first time or optimizing the architecture of their applications, they will hear what’s coming and pick up the tips and tricks they need to make their data accessible and ship applications faster.”

For more information and to register for HasuraCon ‘21, simply go to: https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2021

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560