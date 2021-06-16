GitLab Expands Global Partner Program with New Technology Integrations and Channel Services

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc., a company that offers a single application for the DevOps lifecycle, today announced it has expanded its Global Partner Program with new technology partner integrations as well as a new GitLab Certified Services Partner Program . The Services Program includes Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP) and Certified Training Partner (CTP) badges to help new as well as existing partners develop service portfolios around the DevOps lifecycle to support GitLab customers. DevOps adoption has rapidly increased over the past several years—and it’s constantly evolving. Many developers are looking towards adding AI/ML and security to their skill sets according to GitLab’s 2021 DevSecOps survey . GitLab’s technology partners and Open and Select partners are critical to guiding customers through their digital transformation journeys, with the same survey finding that more partners than ever are helping customers set developer priorities.



The GitLab Partner Program enables current and potential partners — including systems integrators, cloud platform partners, resellers, distributors, managed service providers, and ecosystem partners — to maximize the value of their DevOps expertise and the GitLab platform for their customers. The program has continued to expand since its last update at the 2020 GitLab Commit, GitLab's user event, and GitLab’s internal channel team has grown with a variety of initiatives and programs launched to enable partner success such as the Partner Locator . Released in November, Partner Locator helps customers find the right partner for their needs. Additionally, GitLab’s first Worldwide Partner Summit held in February gathered a crowd of engaged registrants from across the globe for live interactive sessions on sales and services enablement and engagement.

“As companies adopt DevOps and work to stay competitive in today's market, they are recognizing that they need to evolve their software development, management and security processes,” said Michelle Hodges, vice president, global channels at GitLab. “We value our partner relationships and are focused on investing back into partners that invest in GitLab. The GitLab Partner Program, and specifically our new Services Program, empowers partners to be the critical piece in their customers creation of a successful DevSecOps strategy that realizes the full value of their GitLab investment.”

New program offerings and strategic relationships include:

“The partner ecosystem is engaging more in DevOps and elevating their skills in areas like security and AI/ML. Partners are developing their own software to meet customer business challenges, but also enabling customer DevOps processes through a host of services," said Paul Edwards, Director of Software Channels & Ecosystems at IDC. “GitLab’s new program offerings will help its partners work as trusted advisors in meeting customer digital transformation challenges through new support offerings and tools.”

Visit the following pages for more details on the GitLab Partner Program, a list of current channel and technology partners, and how to participate:

GitLab Inc.s' Global Partner Program was announced last year and it's leader, VP of Global Channels Michelle Hodges, is proudly recognized as a CRN Channel Chief and a CRN Women of the Channel .

Supporting Partner Quotes:

"Integrating Jira Software and GitLab frees businesses to choose the right tools for every job. Development, ops, and business teams can continue to work with the tools that make sense, without limiting visibility or collaboration.” - Suzie Prince, head of product, DevOps at Atlassian

“Clearvision’s business goals and culture of developing best-of-breed DevOps solutions are similarly aligned with GitLab, so entering into a strategic partnership makes sense. Designing a partnership which places the customer at the heart of the agreement, whilst fulfilling the objectives of the partner and vendor is not easy, however, GitLab has succeeded where many have failed. GitLab lives their values and treats their partners with the same respect as their customers, which is truly refreshing.” - Gerry Tombs, CEO at Clearvision

“We are thrilled and excited to be deepening our strategic partnership with Gitlab and as a result, enabling our customers to better unleash the power of their development capabilities. Computacenter is privileged to call many of the UK’s largest and most high profile enterprise organisations our customers; without exception, these organisations are striving to build software with greater speed and quality, allowing them to accelerate changes in their own business and delight their customers by creating new products and functionality. Through our partnership with GitLab, we believe that our combined proposition of industry leading technology and enterprise consulting services will accelerate the power of developer velocity, allowing our customers to continue thriving over the months and years ahead.”- Kevin Stavers, director, platform & hybrid IT at Computacenter

“Our company has greatly improved our DevOps environment by introducing GitLab. It is easier to share our knowledge and technologies within our company, and each project is more cross-functional than before. NIFCLOUD/FJcloud-V was launched in 2010 and has more than 8,000 customers as of June 2021. As part of our DevOps platform, GitLab helps our team greatly accelerate the speed of service delivery and troubleshooting with a higher quality of services. In the future, we will provide our knowledge and experience as NIFCLOUD/FJcloud-V DevOps service for more customers. Also, improvements of the customers' systems development processes through Agile Development will support the requirement for digital transformation.” - Mr. Naoki Arai, executive officer at Fujitsu Cloud Technologies Limited

“GitLab and Fujitsu are speeding up development, testing, and production timeframes to help customers find success in their digital transformation journeys. By combining GitLab’s single DevOps lifecycle application with Fujitsu’s consulting-led engagement process and engineering-led solutions, we are able to optimise delivery outcomes and help customers successfully achieve cloud-native digital transformation. Through this alliance, customers benefit from an enhanced customer experience, improved operational efficiencies and reduced security and compliance risks. In addition, GitLab’s partner aligned channel approach enables us to get access to various co-branded and co-funded marketing campaigns” - Vasanth Kandaswamy, head of portfolio and alliances, data & applications at Fujitsu Oceania

“GitLab and Oracle are collaborating together on a shared vision to lower the barrier of entry for enterprises looking to adopt emerging technologies in the cloud. Most recently, GitLab and Oracle collaborated to provide single click deployment of GitLab as a complete DevOps platform on OCI for developing solutions on Arm. Together with Oracle Cloud’s flexible IaaS offerings and GitLab’s capabilities to reduce development cycle time, we’re committed to help businesses reach velocity as they build new solutions in the market.” - Matt Leonard, vice president, compute at Oracle

“We are noticing great demand from our joint customers to integrate ServiceNow DevOps and GitLab. Through ServiceNow DevOps and adopting GitLab, customers are able to incorporate automated change governance and auditing without slowing down the speed of software delivery or sacrificing their enterprise compliance needs. We look forward to continued innovation with GitLab and serving our joint customers together.” - Anand Ahire, senior director, product management, DevOps at ServiceNow

"VMware Tanzu and GitLab have partnered closely to help enterprises embrace DevSecOps to get their modern apps to production quickly and more securely. Whether running automated pipelines, scanning application code, building and deploying compliant containers, or landing applications on any cloud, our partnership with GitLab makes it easier for organizations to focus on what matters - building better software." - Scott Buchanan, vice president of Tanzu marketing at VMware

About GitLab

GitLab is an open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, Nasdaq, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in approximately 68 countries.

