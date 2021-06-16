Cell-based Assay Market Worth US$ 35,033.9 Million by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new study on the global Cell-based Assay Market Report , Forecast 2020-2030. ForecastsbyProduct (Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services) By Technology (Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High-Throughput Screening) By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies, Predictive Technology) By End-User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes, CROs).PLUS, Profiles of Leading Cell-based AssayCompanies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Visiongain’s lead expert says: ‘The Global cell-based assaymarket was valued at US$ 15,927.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 35,033.9 million by 2030. The increase is due to a growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D investment for drug discovery research and a growing adoption of High-Throughput Screening methodology’.

What has been the impact from COVID-19 on the Cell-based Assaysmarket?

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, currently, over 2,500 COVID-19 interventional clinical trials have been initiated, with around 600 of these in Phase III. A number of these COVID-19 drug targets have been investigated by researchers in cellbased assay systems to discover small molecule modulators that can be used to treat the disease. The outbreak of novel COVID-19 is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the cell-based assays market due to rising R&D investment for COVID-19 vaccine development and another advanced drug development. During 2021, it is expected that several COVID-19 small molecule clinical trials will be completed, with the expectation that a small number of drugs will gain approval for clinical use.

Several manufacturers of vaccines around the world have expanded their testing ability to find an effective coronavirus vaccine. Higher vaccine demand is expected to place pressure on manufacturers and healthcare professionals to supply the vaccine. The increasing numbers of funding to encourage immunisation and product development by government and private organisations are the key drivers of the demand for cell-based assay .

What are the key market drivers?

Cell-based assays, because of their peculiar advantages of predictability, possibility of automation, multiplexing, and miniaturization, seem the most appealing tool for the high demands of the early stages of the drug-discovery process.

Cell-based assays have been a key component in streamlining the drug development process, helping drugs be brought to the market in a quick and efficient manner, and their technological evolution is not slowing down. While cytotoxicity remains a primary effect that drug developers use cell-based assays to quantify, biological activity, biochemical mechanisms and off-target interactions are also being investigated using this technique. Due to their amenability to miniaturization and multiplexing, cell cultures are being used for high-throughput screening (HTS) to test many compounds under different conditions in parallel.Today, cell-based assays are used in more than half of all high-throughput drug screenings for target validation and ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination and toxicity) in the early stage of drug discovery. Additionally, cell-based assaysare the preferred tool for screening potential drug compounds and toxicity screening, driving the demand by drug development companies . The demand for cell-based assays will expand further due to increased allocation of resources towards drug discovery by companies, the presence of many proteins which still have unknown functions, and the rising demand for biological drugs.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

The report provides a deep understanding into the global cell-based assay market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro-overview of the market to micro details of the industry’s performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cell-based assay industry in any manner.

As the corona virus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors’ of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

What are the market opportunities?

Cell based assays is gaining increasing acceptance in assessing potency of drugs. Potency of biotherapeutics, often determined by cell-based assays, is one of the most important critical quality attributes. Potency must be monitored throughout the entire drug development cycle as it measures drug activity and provides a direct link to clinical efficacy. An ideal potency assay should represent a drug’s mechanism of action (MOA), as well as be specific and sensitive enough to detect changes and degradations of the product. Thus, the adoption of cell-based potency assays is likely to increase over the forecast period.

Label-free cell-based assay technology is opening new doors for drug discovery applications. In recent years, the technology has emerged as an innovative tool in the field of biochemical binding assays and cellular research. Due to the benefits of its non-invasiveness, integrated cellular response and excellent sensitivity in biochemical binding assays and endogenous cellular systems, the technology is gaining popularity.

The competitive landscape:

Cell based assay market is a highly competitive market with several global and local players.

The leading players featured in this report include:

DiscoverX Corporation (Eurofins DiscoverX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Assay Innovations, Inc.

InSphero AG; QGel SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company; Promega Corp.

BioVision, Inc.

Marin Biologic Laboratories

Molecular Devices, LLC.

Porsolt; CYTOO SA

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

ProQinase GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

BioAgilytix Labs

SGS Group; Perkin Elmer Inc.

Cytiva

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA.

The major strategies acquired by the leading players are collaborations, M&A, high investment in R&D, new product launches, and geographical expansion. These strategies help the companies to reinforce their existing product portfolio and regional reach. For instance, in February 2020, Eurofins DiscoverX, the products company of Eurofins Discovery announced their partnership with VelaLabs of Vienna, Austria, in which Eurofins DiscoverX is granting the status of Bioassay Certified CRO to VelaLabs as a certified provider of PathHunter assay services. VelaLabs has successfully demonstrated their capability to expeditiously implement client-sponsored GLP validation programs that use the PathHunter platform. PathHunter bioassays are being adopted by top global pharma and biotech companies as mechanism of action (MOA)-reflective functional assays for potency lot release studies. The simplicity of the platform, coupled with a broad menu, makes it attractive to the clients to drive their drug molecules for filings by using the assays.

