Amur Equipment Finance Wins Business of the Year Award

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is proud to be named “Business of the Year” by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. This distinguished award, bestowed on an annual basis, was presented to Amur during the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting on June 10th, 2021.



“We are honored to be recognized by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce as this year’s Business of the Year recipient,” remarked Todd Wainwright, Amur Senior Vice President. “Our employees are engaged in the community, our company is firmly rooted in the city, and we appreciate the entire Grand Island community for their continued support.”

Amur, a 25-year staple of the Grand Island landscape, invested further in historic downtown by renovating the former bank and relocating to the heart of the Railside Business Improvement District in 2020. The move supports a rapidly growing employment base in Grand Island and provides an expanded modern office space. This intentional investment is part of Amur’s mission to support the city’s downtown development efforts.

In May, Amur announced a joint partnership with Railside Business Improvement District to improve and grow Railside Park. Amur will provide up to 50 percent of the funds required to enhance, beautify, and expand the green space, which is located directly adjacent to the new Amur headquarters.

“Giving back to our community in tangible ways we can all see and enjoy is important to Amur,” Wainwright commented. “Railside Park is truly special, and we are honored to drive fundraising efforts to cultivate a welcoming and relaxing outdoor space for the entire Grand Island community.”

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com.