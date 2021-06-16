BILD Renovation and Custom Home awards celebrate RenoMark renovator excellence, customer service and industry leadership

Toronto, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year where the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) celebrates its 100th anniversary and RenoMark celebrates their 20th anniversary, the association honoured the GTA’s top renovation and custom home projects at the 23rd Renovation and Custom home awards via video conference.

Created by BILD in 1999, the Renovation and Custom Home Awards recognize professional renovators and custom home builders for their innovation, quality of work, customer service and industry leadership.

BILD received a record 77 submissions in 19 categories that included Best Overall Space, Best Overall Renovation, Best Overall Custom Home and the coveted Renovator of the Year awards. All submissions were evaluated by 16 industry professionals from across Canada who served as volunteer judges.

This year, the Renovator of the Year award went to BRIKS Design-Build Group for their commitment to customer service and their contribution to helping to establish trust for the renovation industry as a whole.

“BRIKS customers were impressed with their renovator’s quality workmanship and how they were able to get the job done on time,” said Dave Wilkes, President & CEO, BILD. “True to the RenoMark brand, BRIKS clients were provided with a warranty for the work done and clients felt that the renovator went above and beyond to deliver an outstanding project with excellent service and follow up.”

Kingsgate Luxury Homes won the Best Overall Custom Home award for their project in North York. They also won Best Custom Home over $1 Million. Leprevo Design-Build took home the Best Custom Home under $1,000,000 award.

The Best Overall Renovation went to CCS Construction Group Limited for their project in Pickering. CCS Construction also won the award for Best Renovation with an addition under $500,000.

Lifestyles by Baron’s Inc. won the most Unique Personalization of Space. This award recognizes the most creative and innovative adaption of existing space to suit the lifestyle and demands of the homeowners. Lifestyles by Baron’s Inc. received two other awards, Best Kitchen Renovation over $100,000 and Best Washroom Renovation.

Matthew Vincent Building Group received two awards, one for Best Basement Renovation and another for Best Overall Space Renovation. Method Homes also took home two awards, they won Best Renovation with no addition over $500,000 and Best Condominium under $200,000. Another two award winner was Alair Homes. Alair Homes – Forest Hill won Best Kitchen under $100,000, while Alair Homes – Toronto won the award for Best Renovation without an addition $250,000 - $500,000.

Taking home one award each was Inspire Homes Inc. for Best Renovation without an addition under $250,000, DSBG for Best Renovation with an addition over $500,000, W.C. Meek Design & Construction for Best Condominium Renovation under $200,000 and Gatti Brothers for Best Innovative Renovation.

“This year’s winners exemplify the quality, innovation, creativity and integrity that home owners can expect when they work with a RenoMark renovator or custom home builder,” said Mr. Sherwood, SVP Stakeholder Relations & Communications.

All award winners are members of the RenoMark program, which connects homeowners with professional renovators that have agreed to abide by a renovation-specific Code of Conduct. Contact information for all RenoMark renovators can be found at www.renomark.ca.

About RenoMark

RenoMark is Canada’s first and only not-for-profit national program to recognize professional renovators and custom home builders. The program has been providing peace of mind to homeowners looking to renovate their homes and work spaces since 2001 and boasts nearly 1,200 participating companies in eight provinces across Canada.

About BILD

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

