Becknell Industrial Announces Leadership Transition

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial reported today that Dan Harrington will transition out of his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to serve as the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, effective January 1, 2022. At the same time Mark Shapland, Becknell’s Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Dan and assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for the Company.



Dan co-founded Becknell in 1990 and under his long-term leadership and strategic direction he has consistently and successfully grown the company to the nationally recognized premier industrial real estate developer it is today. In his new role, Dan will focus on the Mission, Vision and Strategic Plan for the Company, working with Mark to execute strategic initiatives for the Company’s future growth. Dan will remain integral to all investment decisions as Chief Investment Officer.

Mark has been with Becknell for more than 13 years and has done an outstanding job as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2011. His extensive knowledge and experience with the day-to-day operations at Becknell is invaluable and provides the foundation to oversee and lead all facets of the Company while implementing and providing the strategic initiatives necessary to grow and expand Becknell’s success.

As recently announced, Peter Shaplin joined the Becknell leadership team as Executive Vice President – Operations and will assist with the oversight of the day-to-day operations of the Company’s real estate portfolio, including new leasing, build-to-suit projects, acquisitions and portfolio management. Also announced today, Craig Kouri, Becknell’s EVP – Construction and Design has been promoted to President – Development and Construction. Craig, who has been with Becknell since 2000, will oversee all facets of the Company’s Development and Construction arm, including Pre-Construction, Architecture & Design, Engineering, Project Management and Tenant Finish. Together, Peter and Craig will manage the daily operations of Becknell, providing guidance and oversight of the Company’s projects.

Commenting on these changes, Mr. Harrington noted, “Today's announcements are the result of an extensive succession planning process and the Company is confident of a smooth leadership transition. I am delighted to have Mark succeed me and I am certain he will lead the Company to even further success."

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 185 properties totaling more than 30 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com.