ASLA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF 35 MEMBERS TO ITS COUNCIL OF FELLOWS

Washington, D.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON-- June 15, 2021 -- The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)-- the nation's largest professional association of landscape architects-- has elected 35 of its members to become ASLA Fellows. The election, according to CEO Torey Carter-Conneen, is based on members' "exceptional contributions to the landscape architecture profession and society at large."

Election to the ASLA Council of Fellows is among the highest honors the ASLA bestows on members and is based on their works, leadership/management, knowledge, and service.

ASLA Fellows will be elevated to the Council during a special investiture ceremony at November's 2021 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Nashville, TN. Additional information about the 2021 Class of Fellows, as well as previous ASLA Fellows, is available on the Council of Fellows webpage.

2021 Class of Fellows:

David Barth, ASLA, Barth Associates, Gainesville FL

Juan Antonio Bueno, ASLA, Florida International University, Miami

Catherine Clark, ASLA, Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group, Indianapolis

Claude Cormier, ASLA, Claude Cormier et Associés, Montreal

Ralph J. D’Amato, Jr., ASLA, Department of Veteran Affairs National Cemeteries (retired), Rockville, MD

Lauren Griffith, ASLA Lauren Griffith Associates, Houston

Jonathan Geels, ASLA, Troyer Group, South Bend, IN

Shauna Gillies-Smith, ASLA, Ground, Inc., Somerville, MA

Jay Hicks, ASLA, Dig Studio, Inc., Phoenix

Christina E. Hite, ASLA, Dix.Hite + Partners, Longwood, FL

Scott L. Howard, ASLA, Howard-Fairbairn Site Design, Inc., Oklahoma City

Brenda J. Iraola, ASLA, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Riverdale, MD

Elizabeth J. Kennedy, ASLA, Elizabeth Kennedy Landscape Architect, PLLC, New York City

SuLin Kotowicz, ASLA, VIRDIS Design Group, Grand Rapids, MI

Ron Koudys, ASLA, Ron Koudys Landscape Architects Inc., London, Ontario

Eric Kramer, ASLA, Reed Hilderbrand, Cambridge, MA

Jamie Maslyn Larson, ASLA, Lionheart Places, Arizona

Steven E. Lefton, ASLA, Kimley-Horn, Reston, VA

Ron Lutsko, ASLA, Lutsko Associates Landscape, San Francisco

Baxter E. Miller, ASLA, BMLA, Inc., Corona, CA

Dennis R. Nola, ASLA, University of Maryland, College Park

Catherine Seavitt Nordenson, ASLA, City College of New York, New York City

John Norris, ASLA, Norris Design, Denver

Sean Rotar, ASLA, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Thomas Schurch, ASLA, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Allan W. Shearer, ASLA, University of Texas, Austin

Charles R. Smith, Jr., ASLA, Preston Development Company, Cary, NC

Glenn LaRue Smith, ASLA, PUSH studio, LLC, Washington, DC

Daniel A. Tal, ASLA, DHM Design, Denver

Peter Frank Viteretto, ASLA, Heritage Landscapes LLC, Norwalk, CT

Andrew M. Witkin, ASLA, Witkin Hults + Partners, Hollywood, FL

Jeff Woods, ASLA, Parks and Recreation (retired), Aspen, CO

Barbara Wyatt, ASLA, National Park Service, Frederick, MD

Roderick Wyllie, ASLA, Surfacedesign Inc, San Francisco

Dou Zhang, Sasaki, Shanghai

About ASLA:

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. Sustainability has been part of ASLA’s mission since its founding and is an overarching value that informs all of the Society’s programs and operations. ASLA has been a leader in demonstrating the benefits of green infrastructure and resilient development practices through the creation of its own green roof, co-development of the SITES® Rating System, and the creation of publicly accessible sustainable design resources.

