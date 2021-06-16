Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Find Your Perfect Partner in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould realized product manufacturers were struggling when they tried to launch new brands in the United States.

“They wanted to reach the highly-valued American consumer but didn’t know how to do it without spending all their profits,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “These international health and wellness companies often approached the American market the same way they sold to consumers in their home country.

“The U.S. market, however, is unique,” Gould said, adding that you have a different consumer and retail culture here than in other countries. “At NPI, we draw our clients a map that shows them exactly how to approach the American consumer. We help brands import and distribute their brands in the U.S.”

To ease the transition, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution,” which is a turnkey, one-stop-shop retail platform that brings together the sales, logistics, and marketing expertise brands need to sell their products in the United States.

“International health and wellness brands never had to deal with Federal Drug Administration, which is why NPI employs a food scientist who has years of experience working with the FDA,” Gould said.

“NPI also has a logistic expert who works with clients to export their products to America,” Gould said. “NPI’s logistics team works with the overseas clients to make sure their shipments face no obstacles at the border before they are sent to NPI’s warehouse.”

Once the products are in the NPI warehouse, Gould said NPI’s sales professionals and marketing agency promote the brands to retailers and consumers throughout the United States.

“Our sales team has experience with the country’s largest retailers,” Gould said, adding that Jeff Fernandez, NPI’s president, has worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, the country’s two leading retailers. “Plus, I have been at the national headquarters of practically every major retailer in the U.S. during my career.”

Gould also helped launch Amazon’s health and wellness category in the early 2000s when Fernandez worked on the team starting the new division.

“Jeff was looking for high-quality brands and I was able to place more than 150 health and wellness brands onto the virtual shelves of Amazon,” he added.

Gould also realized that new brands couldn’t afford Madison Avenue ad agencies, which is why he founded InHealth Media, NPI’s marketing agency that specializes in promoting health and wellness products to consumers and retailers.

“We brought all the knowledge and expertise needed to launch brands in the U.S. under the NPI roof,” Gould said. “With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ model, we combine cost-effectiveness with speed to market. That’s a winning combination.”

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

