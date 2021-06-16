SafeAuto Improves Customer Journey with Successful insured.io Implementation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, an InsurTech company focused on accelerating digital transformation for insurance organizations, is pleased to announce that SafeAuto Insurance Company (SafeAuto) has successfully implemented the insured.io Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Sales Platform (insured.io Platform).



"SafeAuto’s focus has always been to provide convenient options for consumers to buy auto insurance whether it be through traditional agents or directly online,” said Kim Keiser, senior product manager for SafeAuto. “With the insured.io Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Sales Platform, consumers can quickly and easily quote, bind, and purchase a SafeAuto insurance policy on a mobile-friendly, intuitive web portal. We chose insured.io for the platform’s streamlined interface, seamless core system integration, and robust features and functionality.”

To meet SafeAuto’s needs, insured.io deployed the company’s Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Sales Platform, which provides a completely new purchasing experience for SafeAuto’s customers and dramatically improves the customer quoting journey. The platform was fully integrated with SafeAuto’s existing systems, configured, and selling policies within 90 days. The platform’s initial release is in California.

"Insured.io rapidly delivers SaaS products that improve the customer experience and feel custom built, without the added expense or time commitment of a custom software platform, all while minimizing disruption to insurance company resources and existing processes," said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "We love working with the SafeAuto team and look forward to expanding this implementation and exploring new opportunities as we work together going forward."

Insured.io’s Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Sales Platform is a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions which connect and unify consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. This multi-channel platform engages customers from any device, at any time, and is capable of seamless integration with multiple existing core administration systems. In this way, insured.io’s Platform helps insurance organizations avoid unnecessary, expensive, and complex rip-and-replace projects by enhancing internal capabilities, maximizing capital investments, and increasing process transparency.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

About SafeAuto Insurance Group (SafeAuto)

Founded in 1993, SafeAuto Insurance Group, a leading provider of affordable state minimum coverage, provides the right car insurance at the right price in 28 states. Based in Columbus, Ohio, SafeAuto offers flexible payment plans and 24/7 customer service by phone and online. To learn more, visit www.safeauto.com, or call 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288).

