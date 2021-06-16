Unblocking the Talent War with Personalized Coaching

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGU Labs, an affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University, today announced an Accelerator partnership and investment in GoCoach, an education technology company focused on democratizing high-value coaching and e-learning to upskill the talent workforce of today and tomorrow. GoCoach delivers personalized expert career coaching and e-learning that reaches learners wherever they are on their unique career journey.

Amid a shifting job market, predictions of an upcoming “great resignation” loom, as many workers may begin exploring one of the 9.3 million new jobs in the coming months. Concurrently, workforce development programs and short-term certifications continue to offer more programs for upskilling and reskilling. These workforce trends, combined with an ever-increasing number of postsecondary education options, directly correlate with the increase in demand for high-quality coaching. In the ecosystem of workforce development and postsecondary education options, personalized learning with coaching is the missing ingredient to bridge the two.

“Our work is centered on unlocking and unblocking potential for all learners as they navigate the journey from skill improvement to career success,” says Kristy McCann Flynn, Co-founder and CEO of GoCoach. “We’re excited to work with the Accelerator at WGU Labs to carry out research on how GoCoach sets up learners for success from skill development to behavior change.”

Under the partnership, the Accelerator will leverage its expertise in higher education, research, and market development to measure GoCoach’s impact within various learning communities. “We’re thrilled to welcome GoCoach to the Accelerator at WGU Labs,” said Ashley Pallarito, Director of the Accelerator at WGU Labs. “In an increasingly dynamic job market, there is a clear opportunity to pair the power of coaching with skill improvement.”

GoCoach marks the eleventh partnership for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its establishment. To learn more about the Accelerator at WGU Labs and its partners, visit https://wgulabs.org/accelerator/.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is a nonprofit affiliate of WGU. Accelerator at WGU Labs provides research, market development, and product enhancement services to early-stage education businesses. Through these services as well as financial investments, the Accelerator advances the scale and impact of education companies that share its mission to increase student access, lower student costs, and improve student outcomes. Learn more about WGU Labs and the Accelerator at https://wgulabs.org/accelerator/. Follow WGU Labs on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GoCoach

GoCoach is on a mission to make it easy for all learners to grow in their careers, unlock their potential, and achieve greater happiness at work. GoCoach makes career coaching and e-learning accessible by providing a tool that companies and educators can deploy to upskill and advance the careers of their talent and student communities. Follow GoCoach on LinkedIn.

Attachment