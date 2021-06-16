Aspen Manufacturing Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HUMBLE, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Manufacturing, LLC (“Aspen” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent manufacturers of evaporator coils and air handlers for the residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”) marketplace in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Riley Archer has joined the Company as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



Aspen has experienced strong growth over recent years in both revenue and business complexity driven by robust industry demand fundamentals as well as the Company’s rollout of its new aluminum tube coil product line.

To support this growth, Aspen expanded its manufacturing facility in northeast Houston from 132,000 to 204,000 square feet in early 2019 and added administrative staff to prepare for the next steps in its evolution.

Mr. Archer will be a key contributor on Aspen’s senior leadership team to help the Company accomplish its long-term goals and will report directly to Aspen’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Archer’s areas of responsibility will include all commercial activities encompassing sales, marketing, customer service and pricing.

Prior to Aspen, Mr. Archer served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at both Signature Systems Group, LLC and CSW Industrials, Inc. where he helped develop and implement processes and systems that supported tremendous market advancement in those organizations. In his twelve years at RectorSeal®, a subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc., he held positions of increasing responsibility, managing several business units over his tenure including the OEM HVAC business and the ductless HVAC business line.

“Riley brings a long and successful track record in business management and marketing excellence, and we’re thrilled to add him to Aspen’s management team to further support our customers’ growing demand for our products,” said Jason Ludeke, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen.

About Aspen Manufacturing, LLC :

Founded in 1975 and based in Humble, Texas, Aspen Manufacturing is a leading independent manufacturer of evaporator coils and air handlers under the Aspen and Airmark brands. Aspen’s current product offerings include a broad range of (i) residential and light commercial evaporator coils, (ii) coils and blowers for manufactured homes and (iii) air handlers which are sold throughout the United States and Canada by wholesalers and distributors. Aspen utilizes state-of-the-art fabrication and assembly equipment as well as stringent quality inspections to maintain the highest possible quality in all its products. More information about Aspen’s brands can be found www.aspenmfg.com and www.airmark-ac.com.