Update: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Tops the 2021 REAL Trends “The Thousand” Rankings and “America’s Best”

San Francisco Bay Area, CA., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the success and recognition of its top individual agents and small agent teams who made the 2021 REAL Trends “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings. The annual reports published by Real Trends are a summary of the top 1,000 independent real estate agents and teams in the United States (“The Thousand”) and a state-by-state ranking of top agents in the country (“America’s Best”). Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 represented Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate in the United States on the prestigious industry lists for Individual Agents and Teams by Sales Volume, with 68 agents and small teams recognized.

The REAL Trends “The Thousand” comprises four categories: the Top 250 Agents by Sides, Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume, Top 250 Teams by Sides, and Top 250 Teams by Sales Volume. Two agent teams from the San Francisco Bay Area brokerage made the list of top 250 Small Teams by Sales Volume, including The Dreyfus Group (#30) and the Applegarth + Warrin Team (#61). Four individual agents made the top 250 Agents by Sales Volume list, including John Shroyer (#112), Mary Bee-Thrasher (#125), Jill Levy (#227), and Olivia Decker (#240).

“The recognition of our agents on the “The Thousand” rankings is a result of hard work, extensive market knowledge and the support of the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which enables our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences,” said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are proud to have The Dreyfus Group, the Applegarth + Warrin Team, John Shroyer, Mary Bee-Thrasher, Jill Levy, and Olivia Decker represent our company on this prestigious industry list. I am equally proud of all of our agents who made the “America’s Best” rankings and I commend them for their commitment to excellence.”

See the list of our celebrated agents on the "America’s Best” rankings below.

“America’s Best” - Small Teams by Sales Volume, by ranking

The Dreyfus Group

Applegarth+Warrin

The Campi Group

The Gilson Team

The Sarkissian Bullock Team

The Narodny Team

Young Platinum Group

The Sherfey Group

Bedbury Group

Susan + C.J.

Traci & Beth

The Johnson Team

“America’s Best” – Individual Agents by Sales Volume, by ranking

John Shroyer

Mary Bee-Thrasher

Jill Levy

Olivia Decker

Patricia Oxman

Brian Ayer

Herman Chan

Omar Kinaan

Amy McCafferty

Stephanie Lamarre

Chris Iverson

Claudia Mills

Thomas Henthorne

Barbara Major

Charles Griffith

Remy Weinstein

Heidi Herz

Matthew Swenson

Becky Cusack

Richard Williamson

Alex Bouja

Anthony Cassel

Dulcy Freeman

Miranda Junowicz

Lisa Karson

Ted Strodder

Mary Jo McCarthy

Cristina di Grazia

Tom Martin

Jenny Wang

Rick Trono

Alisa Knobbe Wynd

Lindy Emrich

Courtney Whitaker

Henry Chu

Cecily Zhang

Ann Newton Cane

Lisa Garaventa

Rebecca Jepsen

Jim Minkey

Anton Danilovich

Julie Ann Poppi

Peter Vece

Dubie Breen

Grant Keeler

Jim Stafford

Carrie Du Bois

Kouros Tavakoli

Greg Pope

Shena Hurley

Samia Cullen

Dennis Murphy

Dev Parikh

Tracy Palma

Annette Smith

Judy Smith

The complete “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, www.realtrends.com.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 480 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachments