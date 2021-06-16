Collegium Announces Publication of Real-World Data in Journal of Pain Research

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced a publication titled, “Nonmedical Use of Xtampza® ER and Other Oxycodone Medications in Adults Evaluated for Substance Abuse Treatment: Real-world Data from the Addiction Severity Index – Multimedia Version (ASI-MV®),” was published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Journal of Pain Research.



“An important part of our commitment to responsible pain management includes ongoing surveillance of real-world data assessing the incidence of abuse, misuse and diversion related to our product portfolio,” said Richard Malamut, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Collegium. “We will continue to support the analysis and publication of real-world data as it becomes available. We believe it is important for the medical and scientific communities to have access to these data to inform treatment decisions when prescribing effective analgesic therapy to treat people suffering from pain.”

While the analysis reported in this publication contributes to an understanding of the relative rates of nonmedical use of various opioid products, nothing in the findings should be construed as suggesting that Xtampza ER (oxycodone) extended-release capsules, does not have a high potential for addiction, abuse, or misuse. Please see full Prescribing Information for Xtampza ER including Boxed Warning on addiction, abuse, and misuse and other serious risks.

The publication can be found here: link

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

About Xtampza® ER

Xtampza ER is Collegium’s first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Xtampza® ER (oxycodone) is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.



Limitations of Use

Because of the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse with opioids, even at recommended doses, and because of the greater risks of overdose and death with extended-release opioid formulations, reserve Xtampza ER for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options (eg, non-opioid analgesics or immediate-release opioids) are ineffective, not tolerated, or would be otherwise inadequate to provide sufficient management of pain

Xtampza ER is not indicated as an as-needed (prn) analgesic

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS); LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL INGESTION; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; CYTOCHROME P450 3A4 INTERACTION; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES OR OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse

Xtampza ER exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse, which can lead to overdose and death. Assess each patient’s risk prior to prescribing Xtampza ER and monitor all patients regularly for the development of these behaviors or conditions.



Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

To ensure that the benefits of opioid analgesics outweigh the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required a REMS for these products. Under the requirements of the REMS, drug companies with approved opioid analgesic products must make REMS-compliant education programs available to healthcare providers. Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged to

• complete a REMS-compliant education program,

• counsel patients and/or their caregivers, with every prescription, on safe use, serious risks, storage, and disposal of these products,

• emphasize to patients and their caregivers the importance of reading the Medication Guide every time it is provided by their pharmacist, and

• consider other tools to improve patient, household, and community safety.



Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression



Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression may occur with use of Xtampza ER. Monitor for respiratory depression, especially during initiation of Xtampza ER or following a dose increase.



Accidental Ingestion

Accidental ingestion of even one dose of Xtampza ER, especially by children, can result in a fatal overdose of oxycodone.



Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome



Prolonged use of Xtampza ER during pregnancy can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, which may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated, and requires management according to protocols developed by neonatology experts. If opioid use is required for a prolonged period in a pregnant woman, advise the patient of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available.



Cytochrome P450 3A4 Interaction



The concomitant use of Xtampza ER with all cytochrome P450 3A4 inhibitors may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentrations, which could increase or prolong adverse drug effects and may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression. In addition, discontinuation of a concomitantly used cytochrome P450 3A4 inducer may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentration. Monitor patients receiving Xtampza ER and any CYP3A4 inhibitor or inducer.



Risks From Concomitant Use With Benzodiazepines or Other CNS Depressants



Concomitant use of opioids with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system (CNS) depressants, including alcohol, may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death.



• Reserve concomitant prescribing of Xtampza ER and benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate.

• Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required.

• Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

Xtampza ER is contraindicated in patients with significant respiratory depression, acute or severe bronchial asthma in an unmonitored setting or in the absence of resuscitative equipment, known or suspected gastrointestinal obstruction, including paralytic ileus, and hypersensitivity (eg, anaphylaxis) to oxycodone

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse

Xtampza ER contains oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance. As an opioid, Xtampza ER exposes users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse. As extended-release products such as Xtampza ER deliver the opioid over an extended period of time, there is a greater risk for overdose and death due to the larger amount of oxycodone present.



Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

To ensure that the benefits of opioid analgesics outweigh the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for these products. Under the requirements of the REMS, drug companies with approved opioid analgesic products must make REMS-compliant education programs available to healthcare providers. Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged to do all of the following:

Complete a REMS-compliant education program offered by an accredited provider of continuing education (CE) or another education program that includes all the elements of the FDA Education Blueprint for Health Care Providers Involved in the Management or Support of Patients with Pain

offered by an accredited provider of continuing education (CE) or another education program that includes all the elements of the FDA Education Blueprint for Health Care Providers Involved in the Management or Support of Patients with Pain Discuss with patients and/or their caregivers, with every prescription, the safe use, serious risks, and proper storage and disposal of these products. The Patient Counseling Guide (PCG) can be obtained at this link: www.fda.gov/OpioidAnalgesicREMSPCG

Emphasize to patients and their caregivers the importance of reading the Medication Guide every time it is provided by their pharmacist

Consider other tools to improve patient, household, and community safety such as patient-prescriber agreements that reinforce patient-prescriber responsibilities

For further information on the REMS and a list of accredited REMS CME/CE, call 1-800-503-0784, or visit www.opioidanalgesicrems.com . The FDA Blueprint can be found at www.fda.gov/OpioidAnalgesicREMSBlueprint .

Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression

Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression has been reported with the use of opioids, even when used as recommended. Respiratory depression, if not immediately recognized and treated, may lead to respiratory arrest and death. Management of respiratory depression may include close observation, supportive measures, and use of opioid antagonists, depending on the patient’s clinical status. Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) retention from opioid-induced respiratory depression can exacerbate the sedating effects of opioids

) retention from opioid-induced respiratory depression can exacerbate the sedating effects of opioids Educate patients and caregivers on how to recognize respiratory depression and emphasize the importance of calling 911 or getting emergency medical help right away in the event of a known or suspected overdose

Opioids can cause sleep-related breathing disorders, including central sleep apnea (CSA) and sleep-related hypoxemia. Opioid use increases the risk of CSA in a dose-dependent fashion. In patients who present with CSA, consider decreasing the opioid dosage using best practices for opioid taper



Patient Access to Naloxone for the Emergency Treatment of Opioid Overdose:

Discuss the availability of naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose with the patient and caregiver and assess the potential need for access to naloxone, both when initiating and renewing treatment with Xtampza ER. Inform patients and caregivers about the various ways to obtain naloxone as permitted by individual state naloxone dispensing and prescribing requirements or guidelines (eg, by prescription, directly from a pharmacist, or as part of a community-based program). Educate patients and caregivers on how to recognize respiratory depression and emphasize the importance of calling 911 or getting emergency medical help, even if naloxone is administered





Consider prescribing naloxone, based on the patient’s risk factors for overdose, such as concomitant use of CNS depressants, a history of opioid use disorder, or prior opioid overdose. The presence of risk factors for overdose should not prevent the proper management of pain in any given patient. Also consider prescribing naloxone if the patient has household members (including children) or other close contacts at risk for accidental ingestion or overdose. If naloxone is prescribed, educate patients and caregivers on how to treat with naloxone

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Prolonged use of Xtampza ER during pregnancy can result in withdrawal in the neonate. Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, unlike opioid withdrawal syndrome in adults, may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated, and requires management according to protocols developed by neonatology experts. Observe newborns for signs of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and manage accordingly. Advise pregnant women using opioids for a prolonged period of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available



Risks of Concomitant Use or Discontinuation of Cytochrome P450 3A4 Inhibitors and Inducers

Concomitant use of Xtampza ER with a CYP3A4 inhibitor, such as macrolide antibiotics (eg, erythromycin), azole-antifungal agents (eg, ketoconazole), and protease inhibitors (eg, ritonavir), may increase plasma concentrations of oxycodone and prolong opioid adverse reactions, which may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression, particularly when an inhibitor is added after a stable dose of Xtampza ER is achieved. Similarly, discontinuation of a CYP3A4 inducer, such as rifampin, carbamazepine, and phenytoin, in Xtampza ER-treated patients may increase oxycodone plasma concentrations and prolong opioid adverse reactions. When using Xtampza ER with CYP3A4 inhibitors or discontinuing CYP3A4 inducers in Xtampza ER-treated patients, monitor patients closely at frequent intervals and consider dosage reduction of Xtampza ER until stable drug effects are achieved

Concomitant use of Xtampza ER with CYP3A4 inducers or discontinuation of a CYP3A4 inhibitor could decrease oxycodone plasma concentrations, decrease opioid efficacy or, possibly, lead to a withdrawal syndrome in a patient who had developed physical dependence to oxycodone. When using Xtampza ER with CYP3A4 inducers or discontinuing CYP3A4 inhibitors, monitor patients closely at frequent intervals and consider increasing the opioid dosage if needed to maintain adequate analgesia or if symptoms of opioid withdrawal occur

Risks From Concomitant Use With Benzodiazepines or Other CNS Depressants

Profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death may result from the concomitant use of Xtampza ER with benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants (eg, non-benzodiazepine sedatives/hypnotics, anxiolytics, tranquilizers, muscle relaxants, general anesthetics, antipsychotics, other opioids, alcohol). Because of these risks, reserve concomitant prescribing of these drugs for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate

Observational studies have demonstrated that concomitant use of opioid analgesics and benzodiazepines increases the risk of drug-related mortality compared to use of opioid analgesics alone. Because of similar pharmacological properties, it is reasonable to expect similar risk with the concomitant use of other CNS depressant drugs with opioid analgesics .

If concomitant use is warranted, consider prescribing naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose



Risk of Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression in Patients With Chronic Pulmonary Disease or in Elderly, Cachectic, or Debilitated Patients

The use of Xtampza ER in patients with acute or severe bronchial asthma in an unmonitored setting or in the absence of resuscitative equipment is contraindicated



Patients with Chronic Pulmonary Disease: Xtampza ER-treated patients with significant chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or cor pulmonale, and those with a substantially decreased respiratory reserve, hypoxia, hypercapnia, or pre-existing respiratory depression are at increased risk of decreased respiratory drive, including apnea, even at recommended dosages of Xtampza ER

Elderly, Cachectic, or Debilitated Patients: Life-threatening respiratory depression is more likely to occur in elderly, cachectic, or debilitated patients as they may have altered pharmacokinetics or altered clearance compared to younger, healthier patients

Monitor such patients closely, particularly when initiating and titrating Xtampza ER and when Xtampza ER is given concomitantly with other drugs that depress respiration. Alternatively, consider the use of non-opioid analgesics in these patients. Use an alternative analgesic for patients who require a dose of Xtampza ER less than 9 mg

Adrenal Insufficiency

Cases of adrenal insufficiency have been reported with opioid use, more often following greater than one month of use. Presentation of adrenal insufficiency may include non-specific symptoms and signs, including nausea, vomiting, anorexia, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and low blood pressure. If adrenal insufficiency is suspected, confirm the diagnosis with diagnostic testing as soon as possible. If adrenal insufficiency is diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement doses of corticosteroids. Wean the patient off of the opioid to allow adrenal function to recover, and continue corticosteroid treatment until adrenal function recovers. Other opioids may be tried as some cases reported use of a different opioid without recurrence of adrenal insufficiency. The information available does not identify any particular opioids as being more likely to be associated with adrenal insufficiency



Severe Hypotension

Xtampza ER may cause severe hypotension, including orthostatic hypotension and syncope in ambulatory patients. There is an increased risk in patients whose ability to maintain blood pressure has already been compromised by a reduced blood volume or concurrent administration of certain CNS depressant drugs (eg, phenothiazines or general anesthetics). Monitor these patients for signs of hypotension after initiating or titrating the dosage of Xtampza ER. In patients with circulatory shock, Xtampza ER may cause vasodilation that can further reduce cardiac output and blood pressure. Avoid the use of Xtampza ER in patients with circulatory shock



Risks of Use in Patients With Increased Intracranial Pressure, Brain Tumors, Head Injury, or Impaired Consciousness

In patients who may be susceptible to the intracranial effects of CO 2 retention (eg, those with evidence of increased intracranial pressure or brain tumors), Xtampza ER may reduce respiratory drive, and the resultant CO 2 retention can further increase intracranial pressure. Monitor such patients for signs of sedation and respiratory depression, particularly when initiating therapy with Xtampza ER

retention (eg, those with evidence of increased intracranial pressure or brain tumors), Xtampza ER may reduce respiratory drive, and the resultant CO retention can further increase intracranial pressure. Monitor such patients for signs of sedation and respiratory depression, particularly when initiating therapy with Xtampza ER Opioids may also obscure the clinical course in a patient with a head injury. Avoid the use of Xtampza ER in patients with impaired consciousness or coma

Risks of Use in Patients with Gastrointestinal Conditions

Xtampza ER is contraindicated in patients with gastrointestinal obstruction, including paralytic ileus

The oxycodone in Xtampza ER may cause spasm of the sphincter of Oddi. Opioids may cause increases in the serum amylase. Monitor patients with biliary tract disease, including acute pancreatitis, for worsening symptoms

Risk of Use in Patients with Seizure Disorders

The oxycodone in Xtampza ER may increase the frequency of seizures in patients with seizure disorders and may increase the risk of seizures in other clinical settings associated with seizures. Monitor patients with a history of seizure disorders for worsened seizure control during Xtampza ER therapy



Withdrawal

Do not abruptly discontinue Xtampza ER in a patient physically dependent on opioids. When discontinuing Xtampza ER in a physically dependent patient, gradually taper the dosage. Rapid tapering of oxycodone in a patient physically dependent on opioids may lead to a withdrawal syndrome and return of pain

Additionally, avoid the use of mixed agonist/antagonist (eg, pentazocine, nalbuphine, and butorphanol) or partial agonist (eg, buprenorphine) analgesics in patients who have received or are receiving a course of therapy with a full opioid agonist analgesic, including Xtampza ER. In these patients, mixed agonist/antagonist and partial agonist analgesics may reduce the analgesic effect and/or may precipitate withdrawal symptoms

Risks of Driving and Operating Machinery

Xtampza ER may impair the mental or physical abilities needed to perform potentially hazardous activities, such as driving a car or operating machinery. Warn patients not to drive or operate dangerous machinery unless they are tolerant to the effects of Xtampza ER and know how they will react to the medication



Laboratory Monitoring

Not every urine drug test for “opioids” or “opiates” detects oxycodone reliably, especially those designed for in-office use. Further, many laboratories will report urine drug concentrations below a specified “cut-off” value as “negative.” Therefore, if urine testing for oxycodone is considered in the clinical management of an individual patient, ensure that the sensitivity and specificity of the assay is appropriate, and consider the limitations of the testing used when interpreting results



ADMINISTRATION WITH FOOD:

Instruct patients to always take Xtampza ER capsules with food and with approximately the same amount of food in order to ensure consistent plasma levels are achieved. For patients who have difficulty swallowing, Xtampza ER can also be taken as a sprinkle on soft foods or sprinkled into a cup and administered directly into the mouth, or through a nasogastric or gastric feeding tube



ADVERSE REACTIONS:

The most common adverse reactions (>5%) reported by patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial comparing Xtampza ER with placebo were nausea, headache, constipation, somnolence, pruritus, vomiting, and dizziness



See full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning on Addiction, Abuse and Misuse and other serious risks, accompanying this piece or at XtampzaER.com/PI.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

