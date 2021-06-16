Thomas P. Slavin, M.D., Named Chief Medical Officer for Myriad Genetics

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it has named Thomas P. Slavin Jr. (T.J.), M.D., FACMG, DABMD, chief medical officer of the company. He will report directly to Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Genetic Laboratories.



In his new role, Dr. Slavin will apply deep clinical and scientific expertise, combined with proven leadership and experience in precision medicine, to further elevate Myriad’s portfolio of genetic tests spanning oncology, women’s health and mental health. Previously, Dr. Slavin served as senior vice president of Medical Affairs for Oncology at Myriad Genetics.

“We are fortunate to have a widely recognized expert with T.J.’s credentials and ability to collaborate across healthcare, from large academic institutions to private practice groups to research organizations,” said Lambert. “T.J. has dedicated his career to helping patients benefit from genetic services. His breadth of experience in research, clinical services, and guideline committees aligns directly with our goal of making genetic testing more accessible and inclusive.”

“This is a pivotal time at Myriad Genetics and in the fast-growing field of genetic testing and precision medicine. I look forward to building on the strong foundation of best-in-class science and clinical support that have always been at the heart of Myriad and our commitment to healthcare,” said Dr. Slavin.

Dr. Slavin is triple-board-certified in clinical genetics, molecular diagnostics and pediatrics. Prior to joining Myriad Genetics in March 2020, he served as assistant professor in the departments of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research and Population Sciences at City of Hope National Medical Center. He has served on National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) committees for both the genetics of and screening for colorectal cancer. He also served on three ClinGen expert working group committees for variant classification of breast, gastrointestinal and ovarian cancer predisposition genes.

Focused on expanding genetics education for cancer care providers, Dr. Slavin has helped shape both the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) University as well as City of Hope’s hereditary genomics training program. He has authored 70 publications that collectively have analyzed genomic data from over 500,000 patients.

Dr. Slavin is committed to expanding the reach and understanding of genetic testing for patients, consumers and healthcare providers. He is a sought-after speaker, thought leader and host of two popular webcasts: Inside the Genome and Oncology Live.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

