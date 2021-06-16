Casella Waste Systems Appoints Gary Sova to Its Board of Directors and Announces the Retirement of James F. Callahan Jr and James E. O’Connor From Its Board of Directors

RUTLAND, Vt., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today the appointment of Gary Sova to Casella’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective June 15, 2021. In addition, the Company announced the retirement of James F. Callahan, Jr. from its Board effective June 14, 2021, and the retirement of James E. O’Connor upon the completion of his term at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders held June 2, 2021.



Mr. Sova served as a Senior Executive at Republic Services, Inc., a leading provider of U.S. environmental services, from 2002 to 2019. During his time at Republic Services, he served as Senior Vice President of the Energy Services Division, Senior Vice President of National Accounts, and as the company’s Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Prior to Republic Services, Mr. Sova was a Director of Business Development at Enron Energy Services from 2000 to 2002. From 1985 through 2000, Mr. Sova served in numerous sales and operating roles at Browning Ferris Industries, Inc, an early leader in the waste management industry. Mr. Sova holds a BA from Southern Illinois University.

“We are excited to welcome Gary to our Board and we are looking forward to his positive contributions," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “Gary is an experienced leader from the solid waste industry who will bring broad sales and marketing expertise and insights to our Board. We are confident that the addition of Gary will be valuable to the company as we continue to execute our long-term strategy and work to drive further profitable growth.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jim O’Connor and Jim Callahan for their service on our Board and for their strong contributions to our success,” Casella said. “Jim O’Connor joined our Board in 2015 during a pivotal time, and his leadership and guidance as our lead outside Director was invaluable as we executed on our long-term strategy. Jim’s passion for the solid waste industry has always been equally matched by his deep knowledge of the business, and I could always count on Jim for strategic advice.”

“Jim Callahan’s steady hand and wisdom has been a guiding force for the company over the last 18 years and will be missed by the entire team,” Casella said. “Over the years, I always respected Jim’s thoughtful and measured counsel, and as our audit committee financial expert Jim brought significant expertise to the Board.”

With the retirement of Mr. O’Connor and Mr. Callahan and the appointment of Mr. Sova, the Company’s Board now consists of nine members, seven of whom are independent directors. Mr. Sova will serve as a Class I director and was appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; and guidance for fiscal 2019, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

