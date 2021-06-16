Noranda Income Fund Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX:NIF.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of unitholders held this morning.
At the AGM, there were 26 holders of Priority Units and Special Fund Units (“Units”) of the Fund represented in person or by proxy, holding 25,635,139 Units and representing 51.28% of the Fund’s 49,989,975 issued and outstanding Units. The results of the vote for the election of trustees were as follows:
|Class
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Proxy
|Votes Withheld
|% Proxy
|Priority and
Special Units
|Daniel Desjardins
|22,624,367
|92.81%
|1,751,485
|7.19%
|Wendy Kei
|23,520,976
|96.49%
|854,876
|3.51%
|Anthony P.L. Lloyd
|22,045,342
|90.44%
|2,330,510
|9.56%
|Francois R. Roy
|22,913,276
|94.00%
|1,462,576
|6.00%
|Yihua Xiao (Eva Shaw)
|22,830,676
|93.66%
|1,545,176
|6.34%
|Dirk Vollrath
|22,826,676
|93.64%
|1,549,176
|6.36%
|Peter Wright
|22,615,757
|92.78%
|1,760,095
|7.22%
About the Noranda Income Fund
Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com.
|For more information:
|Paul Einarson
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited Noranda Income Fund’s Manager
Tel.: 514 745-9380
info@norandaincomefund.com