Adult Day Program Opens at Sierra Academy of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports, announced the opening of its Sierra Day Program in Scottsdale. Based at the Sierra Academy of Scottsdale and operated by Specialized Education of Arizona, the Sierra Day Program serves young adults with developmental disabilities, centering on recreational activities with an emphasis on community integration.



The Scottsdale location marks Sierra’s second adult day program in Arizona. It joins the Adult Day Program at the Sierra School of Gilbert, where expert staff also work to improve members’ mental and physical well-being through purposeful activities.

Approved by the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD/DES), the Sierra Day Program provides a resource for active individuals who are interested in community outings and are aging out of school services.

Once enrolled, each member’s programmatic goals are personally designed. Staff provides coaching that expands members’ repertoire of essential skills in community knowledge, social awareness, personal organization, basic communication, leisure activities, and more. Members of the program are encouraged to participate to their full potential in a supportive space that embraces community, friendship, and neurodiversity.

“This new program provides a resource for families and an opportunity for young adults who wish to stay active and continue learning in a supportive and engaging environment,” said Erik Ryan, regional vice president – Southwest, for Specialized Education Services, Inc. We look forward to connecting with former students and new program members as they continue on their journey of mastering life skills.”

The Sierra Day Program of Scottsdale runs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is currently accepting new members, with priority given to former Sierra School students. The broader community is also invited to learn more about the program. Transportation to the program is available for members living within a 10-mile radius of the campus (9128 E San Salvador Drive, Scottsdale).

For more information on services and enrollment, visit: https://sesischools.com/locations/arizona/sierra-academy-of-scottsdale/.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities and other challenges; and alternative education students in need of trauma-informed education. Implementing a research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, positive behavior interventions and supports, life skills training, and workforce development programs – as well as professional learning for special education teachers – SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. SESI proudly serves more than 7,000 students in over 95 day schools and more than 90 in-district classrooms, and partners with over 600 school districts nationwide. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). Learn more: www.sesischools.com.