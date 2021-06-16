Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 227,705,860 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 67.72% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2021.



Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors; and

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2021.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Darren Hall Carried 221,059,623 99.87 287,907 0.13 Blayne Johnson Carried 217,594,515 98.30 3,753,015 1.70 Douglas Forster Carried 206,796,860 93.43 14,550,670 6.57 Edward Farrauto Carried 217,622,712 98.32 3,724,818 1.68 Raymond Threlkeld Carried 211,892,851 95.73 9,454,679 4.27 Douglas Hurst Carried 204,869,393 92.56 16,478,137 7.44 Audra Walsh Carried 213,635,865 96.52 7,711,665 3.48 Mike Vint Carried 220,837,470 99.77 510,060 0.23 Randall Chatwin Carried 220,455,835 99.60 891,695 0.40

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Carried 227,631,322 99.97 74,538 0.03

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

