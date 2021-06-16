Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BGI.UN) today announced a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The distribution will be paid on or before July 15, 2021 to holders of record on June 30, 2021.



Eligible holders of the Units (“Unitholders”) may participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund’s website at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$19 billion of assets under management as of May 31, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

For more information, please visit https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/ or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (855) 777-8001

Email: publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com