PGS Announces FSB Vision for West of Shetland

PGS’ latest FSB Vision rejuvenation project targets a prolific petroleum exploration and production area West of Shetland. Data will be ready summer 2022.

The area is characterized by a complex structural and geological history, which gives rise to multiple petroleum plays but also creates several features obstructing subsurface imaging based on reflection seismic data.

The evaluation of these plays will benefit from merging and state-of-the-art reprocessing of nine conventional and GeoStreamer 3D seismic surveys. The processing on FSB Vision will include a suite of noise and artifact removing steps, as well as full waveform inversion (FWI) based depth conversion. Particularly the imaging of subtle traps hosting Paleocene sand reservoirs at the Flett Basin flank and the Cretaceous section of the Corona Ridge is expected to improve substantially and provide new insights into these plays.

Sixteen thousand square kilometers (16 000 sq. km) of reprocessed 3D seismic data will drive evaluation of new opportunities, to extend existing production towards this less explored part of the Faroe Shetland Basin.

IMAGE: FSB Vision phases 1 and 2 have begun and data will be delivered summer 2022

