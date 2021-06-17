MSAB launches new rapid triage extraction solution for immediate actionable intel in the field

English Swedish

MSAB announces the launch of Raven, an innovative solution for immediate digital evidence acquisition and analysis at scene level via smartphone app.

Raven is a cutting edge, highly portable mobile device extraction toolset. It is specifically designed for operators in the field who need lightweight solutions to quickly extract data and turn it into actionable intelligence. “To the best of my knowledge, having such a powerful lightweight technology is entirely unique”, says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.

“Digital evidence captured at the scene of an incident from witnesses and victims consistently contains critical insights. But no one wants to surrender their mobile phones and have to be without them till labs extract the evidence days or weeks later.” Says Jansen Cohoon, MSAB Product Specialist for Raven and President of MSAB in North America. “To combat this, frontline practitioners need to be equipped with solutions in the field to extract consent-based digital evidence quickly and easily. This is where Raven comes into its own. A unique solution for timely access to critical evidence and intelligence.”

Raven is a collection of applications (apps) that run on Android OS devices including mobile phones and tablets. Built on top of the latest Android operating system as a collection of applications and compatible hardware, Raven allows a user to take advantage of a standard Android device’s capabilities and enhance them with advanced forensic data collection capabilities, simply by downloading all or selected Raven apps.

The Raven app suite consists of: MobEX (mobile device extraction); SIMEX (SIM card extraction); FlashEX (Flash media extraction); and DronEX (Drone device extraction). Plus, the ODIN analysis app allows users to quickly view the extracted results, check watch lists, find the most recent location data, and more.

“Putting such a powerful tool into the hands of frontline users will allow them to both speedily examine the digital evidence, which in turn will lead to faster apprehensions, and also enable them to engage with the public in a meaningful and respectful way. This also gives the community and its citizens agency and helps build public trust.” Jansen added.

MSAB Raven is available today to qualified law enforcement and defense agencies. For more information, please visit msab.com/raven

