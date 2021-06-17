BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2021

PRESS RELEASE
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 17, 2021
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF
|Date
|Number of shares(1)
|Number of voting rights
|31/05/2021
|452,526,157
|Theoretical number of voting rights: 617,686,744
Number of exercisable voting rights: 615,358,084
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2021.
