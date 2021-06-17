The Global Commercial Telematics Market is expected to grow by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664201/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on commercial telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance systems and government initiatives encouraging the use of telematics. In addition, increasing adoption of driver assistance systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial telematics market analysis includes product segment, market landscape segment, and geographic landscape.



The commercial telematics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Market Landscape

• embedded systems

• tethered systems

• smartphone integration systems



This study identifies the globalization of the telematics supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial telematics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial telematics market covers the following areas:

• Commercial telematics market sizing

• Commercial telematics market forecast

• Commercial telematics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial telematics market vendors that include AB Volvo, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the commercial telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

