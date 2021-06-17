Fish Collagen Peptides Market worth $990 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The fish collagen peptides market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 990 Million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising consumer awareness towards the importance of health is driving consumer attention towards the using of marine collagen peptide, thus rising product demand.

Fish collagen peptides have health benefits and is often used to enhance the overall health. Increasing awareness of health among consumers and acceptance of supplements in daily lifestyle is boosting the market outlook. Additionally, rising usage of fish collagen peptides in cosmetics application owing to its tissue regeneration and antioxidation abilities is expected to propel the fish collagen peptides industry landscape.

Fish collagen peptides market from bones type is anticipated to exceed USD 120 million by 2027 with a CAGR of over 5.5%. Fish bone is used to prepare fish collagen peptides through enzyme process owing to its increasing demand in various applications including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal nutrition. The availability of bones in fish is higher compared to fins and scales. Fish collagen peptides is highly used in dietary supplement capsules as well as cosmetic products especially for haircare and skin-care applications. Thus, the rising awareness of Fish collagen peptides in nutraceutical and cosmetic industry is expected to propel the market outlook.

Major findings of the fish collagen peptides market report are as follows:

Increasing awareness of fish collagen peptides and its benefits among consumers is propelling the market expansion.

Rising availability of the fish collagen peptides-based product across the globe because of e-commerce has further accelerated the demand.

Increasing acceptance of skin-based fish collagen peptides among physicians and recommending the same for consumption to their patients is expected to accelerate the market statistics.

Fish collagen peptides industry from nutraceutical application witnessed highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of it in dietary supplements.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to growing awareness among the developing countries as well as high acceptance of fish-based products in their diet.

Fish collagen peptides market from nutraceuticals exceeded USD 405 million in 2020 and is expected to register over 5.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Fish collagen peptides are highly used in Nutraceuticals owing to its multifunctional attributes which is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities. Increasing spending on dietary supplements among upper middle-class families on regular basis is expected to propel the market statistics.

Asia Pacific Fish collagen peptides market is anticipated to reach over USD 290 million by 2027 with a CAGR of over 6%. Asia Pacific is currently the fastest growing region owing to increasing demand of dietary supplements and functional foods. Rising awareness among consumers about the need for dietary supplements in China and India is fuelling the regional market demand. The high expenditure of countries such as Japan and Australia in healthcare and nutritional products owing to the changing consumer behaviour and perception towards health is surging the demand for the fish collagen peptides based dietary supplements.

Key manufacturers in Fish collagen peptides industry includes Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Rousselot, GELITA AG, Norland Products, Inc., Amicogen, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), and Vivesa Holding S.R.O. Companies are implementing strategic initiatives such as product launches, acquisition, collaboration, and expansion to enhance their market share.

