Worldwide Industry for Sports and Fitness Technologies - Covering 10 Distinct Product Categories

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports and Fitness Technologies 2021 - Global Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers 10 distinct product categories ranging from health and fitness wearables to health and fitness apps, and emerging markets such as home fitness, hearables, smart sportswear and smartwatches. The report provides compherensive analysis and insight on high-growth markets via a unique methodology.

All data has been derived through close contact with the industry and via primary data collection. The forecast is based on industry input and a multivariable forecasting model that accounts for economic and sociodemographic variables across 20+ country markets. In addition, a series of focus group sessions were hosted to allow for deeper insight into various customer segments to extract future behaviors of consumers.

60+ companies were researched in relation to this report to qualify base estimates, forecast, future trends, upcoming products and more. The publisher's team has conducted market research on sports and fitness tech in more than a decade. Our reports are concise, to the point and easy to read/understand for product companies, investors, consulting firms and others.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Scope and definitions
  • Methodology
  • Report structure
  • Insights
  • Quarterly review
  • Analyst insights
  • Focus group insights
  • Global analysis
  • Activity
  • Cycling
  • Heart rate
  • Health and fitness apps
  • Home fitness
  • Outdoor
  • Running and multisport
  • Smart jewelry
  • Smart sportswear
  • Smartwatches
  • Sports hearables

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambiotex
  • Apple
  • Athos
  • Casio
  • Catapult
  • Cateye
  • Coros
  • Fitbit
  • Garmin
  • Hexoskin
  • Huawei
  • Jabra
  • JBL
  • Lezyne
  • Philips
  • Polar
  • Samsung
  • Sensoria
  • Strava
  • Suunto
  • Sweat
  • TCL
  • Under Armour
  • Wahoo
  • Xiaomi

