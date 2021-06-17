The Global E-learning IT Infrastructure Market is expected to grow by $ 164.56 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-learning IT Infrastructure Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334939/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on e-learning IT infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of virtual schools and learning process enhancements in the academic sector. In addition, the emergence of virtual schools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-learning IT infrastructure market analysis includes the category segment and geographic landscape.



The e-learning IT infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



By Category

• Connectivity

• Hardware

• Software



This study identifies the development in IT infrastructure for education as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning IT infrastructure market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-learning it infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• E-learning it infrastructure market sizing

• E-learning it infrastructure market forecast

• E-learning it infrastructure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning IT infrastructure market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Schoology Inc. Also, the e-learning IT infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________