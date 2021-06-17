Immune Health Supplements Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 31.50 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%

Pune, India, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immune health supplements market is set to gain momentum from the rising awareness of clean label products infused with minimally processed and natural ingredients. In May 2020, for instance, Ancient Nutrition introduced a new range of SBO Probiotics including Men’s, Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These were developed by blending an organic fermented blend of superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 18.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.





A list of immune health supplements producers operating in the global market:

Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)

Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)

BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)

Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)

USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)

Pfizer (New York, United States)

Other key market players

Demand Soars amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Prevent Transmission Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for immune health supplements as people are consuming these products to prevent the transmission of coronavirus across the globe. Hence, several manufacturers are trying to develop new products to keep up with the high demand. In March 2021, for instance, Growrich Manufacturing introduced its virgin coconut oil (VCO) capsules owing to the high demand for immunity boosters to reduce COVID-19 infections. We are providing detailed reports to help you find the best growth strategy.

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Novel Supplements

The market is consolidated with the presence of a few companies that are mainly focusing on scientific research activities to create unique immune health supplements for gaining more consumers. Some of the others are participating in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

March 2020: Swisse introduced its products in the Indian market. The company would offer premium-quality products to its Indian consumers. It has adopted the digital strategy in the country and its main focus is on the millennial population, under the age of 35.

Online Channels Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Internet Penetration

Based on the ingredient type, this market is segregated into omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, amino acids, herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, and others. By form, it is divided into soft gels/capsules, tablets, powder, liquids, and others. Based on the source type, it is categorized into plant-based and animal-based.

Lastly, by distribution channels, it is grouped into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies & drug stores, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Out of these, the online stores segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years and show high immune health supplements market share backed by the increasing penetration of the internet and the surging adoption of e-commerce shopping websites.





This report focuses on Immune Health Supplements Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Report Coverage-

Our research report aims to estimate the future growth potential and size of the immune health supplements industry. It covers factors inducing growth, such as industry-specific challenges, opportunities, restraints, and drivers. The report also involves various secondary sources, databases, and directories, such as the U.S. FDA, Health & Safety Council of North America (SEHSC), Bloomberg, and others.

Increasing Interest in Health and Fitness to Augment Growth

Millions of customers across the globe are seeking immune health supplements infused with probiotics, herbal extracts, and vitamins to maintain good health. This is majorly occurring because of the increasing interest in health and fitness. Doctors nowadays are creating higher awareness regarding the importance of the immune system in fighting various chronic ailments.

Numerous government and private organizations are also providing funds to conduct R&D activities. Embria Health Sciences, for instance, has provided funds for conducting a large number of research studies revolving around EpiCore. However, if combined with other medicines or taken before surgeries, these supplements can cause adverse effects. It may hinder the immune health supplements market growth in the near future.





Rising Awareness about Self-wellness and Health to Help North America Dominate

Regionally, North America earned USD 6.58 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the near future because of the rising awareness among people regarding health and self-wellness. At the same time, the surging prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity would propel regional growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position on account of rapid urbanization that is further making people incline rapidly towards immunity health supplements. Additionally, the rising changes in lifestyle and increasing health consciousness among the populace would aid growth in this region. At present, the COVID-19 pandemic has created high demand for immune boosting health supplements containing elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and D in this region.





