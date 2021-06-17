The Global Solar Panels Market is expected to grow by 159.62 GW during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Panels Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608433/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solar panels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, the declining cost of solar PV panels, and emerging favorable government regulations. In addition, increasing investments in the renewable energy sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The solar panels market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The solar panels market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power utilities

• Commercial

• Residential



By Type

• Crystalline panel

• Thin-film panel



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in the deployment of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the solar panels market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of floating solar PV plants and the development of zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on solar panels market covers the following areas:

• Solar panels market sizing

• Solar panels market forecast

• Solar panels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar panels market vendors that include Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Also, the solar panels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



