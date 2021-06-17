The Global Data Quality Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 1.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Quality Tools Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01877115/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the data quality tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of data quality tools for marketing, the emergence of cloud-based data quality tools, and an increase in demand for EIM for data quality. In addition, the increasing use of data quality tools for marketing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data quality tools market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The data quality tools market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing big data and analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the data quality tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of IoT and integration of data quality tools with data integration solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data quality tools market covers the following areas:

• Data quality tools market sizing

• Data quality tools market forecast

• Data quality tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data quality tools market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Ataccama Corp., DQ Global, Experian Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the data quality tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

