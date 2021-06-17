Global Medical Implants Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific and Stryker Among Others

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Implants Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Changes in therapeutic sciences with relation to basic surgeries has helped in expanding trust of patients in the cutting edge surgical procedures. This change occurred following intensive research endeavors and practical utilization of techniques. Surgeries related to medical embedding include sufficient amount of technological commitment from various disciplines including surgical perspective, clinical science etc.

A medical implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. The global medical implant market is developing at impressive pace because of rising healthcare industry. In clinical and therapeutic sciences, implants are of various types relying on the area of the human body it is utilized such as orthopedic & trauma implants, cardiac implants, ophthalmic implants, spinal implants, dental implants, neurostimulator implants and others.



The purpose of this research study titled 'Medical Implants Market - Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2021-2029' is to provide investors, developers, company executives and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global medical implants market. This report presents and analyzes the major trends prevalent in the global medical implants market and the market size and forecast.



This report categorizes the global medical implants market in terms of applications, usage areas, and geographical distribution. Based on application types, the global medical implants market is categorized into orthopedic & trauma, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, spinal, dental, neurostimulator and others. The usage areas considered for the purpose of this study are hospitals, ambulatory centers, and private clinics. Market size and forecast for each mentioned segment for the period 2019-2029 is presented in the report along with respective CAGRs for the forecast duration 2021-2029.



Geographically, the global medical implants market is best understood by segmenting the market into five major regions and chief constituent level markets as follows:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The market size and forecast of each considered geographical market is presented for the period 2019-2029 along with CAGRs for the forecast period 2021-2029 in this study and are further cross-sectional presented in terms of application, usage area and constituent region/country level markets.



This report also includes qualitative assessment factors such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) to have a good understanding of the current and anticipated trends in the global medical implants market. Competition assessment tools such as Porter's five forces model, market attractiveness assessment and competitive landscape analysis by key players are also demonstrated in the study. Furthermore, this report concludes with profiling of key market players currently enjoying a prominent position in the global medical implants market. The key players profiled in this report are Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Straumann Holding AG, Osstem Implants Co. ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew, and Neuropace, Inc.



For the purpose of this study, global medical implants market is studied for their application in following areas:

Orthopedic & Trauma Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Spinal Implants

Dental Implants

Opthalmic Implants

Neurostimulation Implants

Urology Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

At present, the medical implants market is dominated by orthopedic & trauma implants followed by cardiovascular implants. Orthopedic & trauma implants is among the strongest streams in medical implants market and its growth has been strongly supported by technological advances. One major factor that contributes to the growth of medical implants is increased life expectancy. As the populations are rapidly aging, the incidence and prevalence of many chronic diseases degeneration are bound to increase correspondingly, thus driving the growth in demand for medical implants. Additionally, it is not just geriatric population that is making the choice for medical implants. Sports injuries, occupational accidents and road trauma are also some of the major reasons in the younger population to opt for implants. The young population is rapidly undergoing facelifts and other cosmetic procedures. Improved outcomes with medical implants as against other procedures also support the growth of the market.



Medical implants are the replacement of missing or damaged body part, which support or enhance an existing biological structure. Increasing number of orthopedic and cardiovascular disease are driving the growth of for the market. The number of dental treatment are leading the growth for medical implants while increasing cosmetic surgery is driving the growth of cosmetic implants. Increasing aging population, growing healthcare sector and technological advancement are the major drivers for the market.



For the purpose of this study, global medical implants market is studied for their application in following usage areas:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Private Clinics

Among the considered research areas, medical implants enjoy the largest application in hospitals followed by ambulatory centers. Higher affordability of hospitals in terms of purchase of medical implants, greater handling skills and higher cost to benefit ratio due to better patient footfall are the main factors driving the adoption of medical implant systems in hospitals. It is further expected that due to increasing preference of patients for approaching specialized private clinics for requirements due to faster turnaround times and better treatment outcomes, the demand for medical implants systems from private clinics will be higher during the forecast period. Additionally, being a recent introduction in the field of implants, there are extensive research activities and studies being performed with the intention to enhance the precision and applicability of medical implants. Therefore it is expected that the growth of private clinics segment will be greater than the global benchmark during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global medical implants market is cumulative to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



At present, North America leads the global medical implants market in terms of revenue followed by Europe. Better regulations, presence of sophisticated healthcare system, and evolved reimbursement scenario are the prime factors that favor the dominance of North America market on the global front. Additionally, the prominence of European market is mainly contributed by higher prevalence of cardiac diseases, significant preference for advanced asthetic procedures and dominant trend of adopting advanced treatment and diagnostic solutions in the healthcare systems. It is also projected that Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period. Proliferation of awareness about availability of novel devices, increasing preference of patients to avail treatments with higher outcomes, greater disposable incomes and rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure.



The detailed regional classification of the global medical implants market is as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Medical Implants: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Definition and Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. Competitive Landscape

3.7.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Medical Implants Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Application, 2020

4.3. Orthopedic & Trauma Implants

4.4. Cardiovascular Implants

4.5. Spinal Implants

4.6. Dental Implants

4.7. Opthalmic Implants

4.8. Neurostimulation Implants

4.9. Urology Implants

4.10. Breast Implants

4.11. Facial Implants

4.12. Others



Chapter 5. Global Medical Implants Market, by Usage Area, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Usage Area, 2020

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Ambulatory Centers

5.5. Private Clinics



Chapter 6. Global Medical Implants Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Application Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Boston Scientific Corp.

7.3. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

7.4. Johnson & Johnson

7.5. Medtronic plc

7.6. Neuropace, Inc.

7.7. Osstem Implants Co. ltd

7.8. Smith & Nephew

7.9. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

7.10. Straumann Holding AG

7.11. Stryker Corp.

7.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5ac0