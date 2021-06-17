US Pricing Database for Independent Laboratories: Pricing Data Broken Down by State

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing Database by State" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing by State Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for independent laboratories operating in the United States of America within a specified state.

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for independent laboratories operating in the United States of America within a specified state and all CBSAs within that specified state for the following pricing benchmarks:

  • 25th Percentile
  • 50th Percentile
  • 75th Percentile
  • 90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Outputs:

  • .CSV
  • .PDF

Intended Users:

  • Academic Researchers
  • Consultants
  • Data Analysts
  • Industry Professionals
  • Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry-leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview
a. Description of Specified State
b. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Database Content - Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF

Companies Mentioned

  • Laboratory Corporation of America
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Unilab Corporation
  • Lab One

