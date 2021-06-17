The Global Dental Implants Market is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Implants Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0764706/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dental implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing advances in technology and the increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental implants market analysis includes the end-user, price, and material segments and geographic landscape.



The dental implants market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Dental hospitals and clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Others



By Price

• Premium Dental implants

• Non-premium Dental implants



By Material

• Titanium dental implants

• Zirconium dental implants



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the dental implants market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dental implants market covers the following areas:

• Dental implants market sizing

• Dental implants market forecast

• Dental implants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental implants market vendors that include Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

