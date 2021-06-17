Medical Gloves Market revenue to cross USD 25 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Medical Gloves Market by Product (Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves), Form (Powder-free Gloves, Powdered Gloves), Application (Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves), Usage (Disposable Gloves, Reusable Gloves), Sterility (Sterile Gloves, Non-sterile Gloves), Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, E-commerce), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of medical gloves will cross $25 billion by 2027.

Growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in the large pool of patient population requiring invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedure. Approximately 150,000 cardiovascular surgeries are performed in India on annual basis. Similarly, the German Society of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery reported 103,967 cardiovascular operations annually. The number of elective cosmetic surgeries and dental procedures have also grown significantly over the years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of people visiting dental clinics in 2018 in the U.S. was more than 71% and denotes significant rise over the past decade. These rising number of surgeries increase the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). HAI are considered as one of the prevalent adverse events in healthcare settings. Evidence reported that HAIs promote extended hospital stay, higher antimicrobial resistance, long-term disability, additional economic burden, and in some cases, mortality. With a increasing number of surgeries and HAIs, the demand for medical gloves will grow exponentially, thereby facilitating the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

The vinyl medical gloves market accounted for USD 691 million in 2020 led by the higher durability and relatively lower cost. Gloves composed of vinyl polymer offer better stretching capabilities and high versatility. The also provide greater resistance against punctures and general wear & tear. They can be utilized for broad range of healthcare procedures for preventing the contamination from bodily fluids. Owing to high affordability, vinyl gloves are majorly used in low-infection environments. Moreover, these gloves prevents the risk of potential allergic reactions.

The powder-free medical gloves market exceeded USD 12.8 billion in 2020. Powder-free gloves are relatively newer component of the personal protection equipment. Powder-free gloves efficiently address several issues such as complications caused due to corn starch powder, intra-operative donning and need for double gloving. Emergence of novel developments have facilitated the manufacturing of powder-free gloves with synthetic polymer coating on the internal surface. Presence of polymer lining promotes easy donning of the glove even with either dry or damp hands.

The examination medical gloves market will reach USD 17.6 billion by 2027 driven by the increasing awareness regarding hygiene and safety in healthcare facilities. Medical examination gloves are used to prevent cross-contamination during medical procedures that do not mandate sterile conditions. Growing hospitalizations, rising prevalence of viral & contagious diseases and outbreak of COVID-19 has promoted the need for safety equipment for healthcare workers as well as patients. Several initiatives raising awareness to facilitate the use of medical gloves and enhance personal hygiene will generate growth opportunities for the industry.

The disposable medical gloves market is anticipated to surpass USD 20.2 billion by 2027 on account of the optimal protection and performance offered by disposable gloves in a number of applications across the medical industry. Disposable gloves are manufactured from different types of material including nitrile, latex, or vinyl majorly, offering options to the users. In addition, the numerous advantages provided by the use of nitrile disposable gloves is increasing the user preference for disposable gloves.

The sterile gloves captured around 42% of the medical gloves market share in 2020. Sterile gloves prevent the risk of infection for medical professionals and patients in healthcare facilities. In operation theatres, there is immense risk of surgical site infection that may lead to fatal complications for perioperative patients. The use of sterile gloves in operative rooms and during surgical procedures dramatically reduce the risk of infection. Growing number of surgical procedures across the globe is expected to surge the demand for sterile gloves.

The medical gloves market for e-commerce segment will account for more than USD 9.1 billion by 2027 owing to the increasing preference for e-commerce by patients as well as healthcare professionals. E-commerce offers access to wide range of medical products with high quality and low costs. Doorstep delivery increases the convenience for the user. Additionally, e-commerce provides streamline purchasing opportunities for hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and doctors’ offices. Medical device manufacturers are shifting towards e-commerce to enable direct orders from healthcare facilities.

The diagnostic centers segment in the medical gloves market was valued at USD 948 million in 2020 impelled by the growing number of diagnostic centers and increasing product adoption. According to the National Health India, the estimated number of diagnostic centers in the country is more than 100,000 and further poised to grow significantly. Growing investment by public and private sector in diagnostic center chains would further increase the number of healthcare establishments. Growing number of diagnostic centers along with rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infection will drive the demand for medical gloves.

Brazil dominated the Latin America medical gloves market and accounted for over USD 466 million in 2020 propelled by the rising number of surgical procedures and healthcare centers in the country. According to the World Bank data, the number of surgeries in Brazil was 13,940 per 100,000 people. Brazil is leading in terms of hospitals in Latin America region with approximately 7,800 hospitals and surgery centers.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Ansell Healthcare, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, and Supermax Corporation Berhad among others. These companies are engaged in undertaking several strategies including collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

