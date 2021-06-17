Global Photolithography Equipment Market Report 2021

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By Type (EUV, DUV, I-line, ArF, ArFi, KrF), By Wavelength, By Device Wavelength, By End-Use, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Photolithography Equipment Market is expected to reach USD18.51 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% owing to the rapid technological advancements and growing demand from the semiconductor market.
The increasing digitization in all sectors around the world, rising number of smartphones and evolving business models are creating numerous growth opportunities for the Global Photolithography Equipment Market. The industries are progressively receiving diverse types of photolithography equipments specified typically for each use, with growing technology requirements, for example, EUV, DUV, I-Line, ArF, ArFi, KrF.
The Global Photolithography Equipment Market can be segmented based on the type, wavelength, device wavelength, end-use, application, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into EUV, DUV, I-Line, ArF, ArFi, and Kr. EUV is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the semiconductor industry as EUV chips are the most preferred due to their precision.
Based on wavelength, photolithography equipment can be divided into 370nm-270nm, 270nm-170nm, 170nm-1nm. The 170nm-1nm segment of the Global Photolithography Equipment Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This wavelength is used to produce negative AND (NAND) logic gates and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). It allows semiconductor manufacturers to produce memory chips at low costs. Among different types of photolithography equipment used, EUV majorly uses this wavelength to manufacture semiconductor devices.
Based on light sources, the Global Photolithography Equipment Market has been classified into mercury lamps, excimer lasers, fluorine lasers, and laser-produced plasmas. The booming market for EUV photolithography equipment drives the demand for laser-produced plasma light sources. Laser-produced plasmas are preferred in newly inaugurated EUV photolithography equipment because they offer highly improved wavelengths of up to 1 nm.
ASML, Canon, Nikon, EV Group, Global Foundries, and Eulithia AG are some of the leading players which are operating in the Global Photolithography Equipment Market. ASML here plays a role of a monopoly market contributing to the highest share of 91.6% in the market with its major customers being Samsung, Intel, and TSMC. ASML has been the key market player for the past 10 years and is expected to lead the market in the future as well on account of its high reliability and importer satisfaction.
These companies are launching highly reliable photolithography techniques with progressive instruction sets, technologically advanced light beam techniques with high frequency, accuracy, and precision. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as new product launches and merges & collaborations to boost their shares in the market and meet consumer demands.
