The Oxygen Concentrators Global Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Between 2020 to 2026

The report on the global oxygen concentrators market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global oxygen concentrators market to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on oxygen concentrators market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on oxygen concentrators market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oxygen concentrators market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oxygen concentrators market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other lung disorders

The outbreak of coronavirus around the world

2) Restraints

A stringent regulatory landscape associated with manufacturing and marketing standards of medical oxygen concentrators

3) Opportunities

Opportunity

Segment Covered

The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end user.



The Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product Type

Stationary

Portable

The Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

Continuous Flow

Pulse Dose

The Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by End User

Homecare

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Chart Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Teijin Limited

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Nidek Medical

Inogen

Supera Anesthesia Innovations

GCE Group

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the oxygen concentrators market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the oxygen concentrators market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global oxygen concentrators market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Oxygen Concentrators Market Highlights

2.2. Oxygen Concentrators Market Projection

2.3. Oxygen Concentrators Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Oxygen Concentrators Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Oxygen Concentrators Market



4. Oxygen Concentrators Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product Type

5.1. Stationary

5.2. Portable



6. Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

6.1. Continuous Flow

6.2. Pulse Dose



7. Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by End User

7.1. Homecare

7.2. Hospitals and Clinics

7.3. Others



8. Global Oxygen Concentrators Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Oxygen Concentrators Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Oxygen Concentrators Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Oxygen Concentrators Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Oxygen Concentrators Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Oxygen Concentrators Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Oxygen Concentrators Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Chart Industries, Inc.

9.2.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2.3. Invacare Corporation

9.2.4. O2 Concepts

9.2.5. Teijin Limited

9.2.6. DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

9.2.7. Nidek Medical

9.2.8. Inogen

9.2.9. Supera Anesthesia Innovations

9.2.10. GCE Group



