Fobi AI Welcomes Jolie Summers From NTT Data To Senior Management Team As VP Of Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the appointment of Jolie Summers as its VP of Product, effective June 21, 2021.



SUMMERS JOINS FOBI AFTER TRANSFORMING PRODUCTS WITHIN BC JUSTICE AND THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AT NTT DATA

Summers is a digital leader, agile coach, and program director with over 10 years of experience in a variety of spaces including ecommerce, mobile, VR and health devices delivering significant business results for global enterprise companies, including Lululemon, Aritzia and NTT Data, a global innovator of IT and business services operating in over 50 countries.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Jolie’s wealth of experience working with large global organizations is a testament to Fobi’s position as a leading tech company. The continued growth of our team at Fobi gives us great confidence in the future of our products and services and the exceptional standards we deliver. As a product expert Jolie is another key strategic addition to our team. I look forward to working together and seeing her impact on our development efforts as Fobi looks to cement itself as a leading AI and data intelligence company at the enterprise level.”

FOBI CONTINUES TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH ACTIVE RECRUITMENT AND TOP TIER LEADERSHIP

Jolie has successfully delivered projects as large as $10M with numerous cross-functional stakeholders by laying the right strategic foundation for execution and will bring this same drive and talent to her new role at Fobi.

Summers’ experience in driving successful enterprise global product positioning is expected to significantly contribute to continued growth and scale for Fobi in 2021. Jolie is tremendously excited to be joining Fobi and recognizes Fobi’s recent and continued success as a cutting-edge data intelligence & IOT company with the potential for exponential growth in the market. She will bring a strong product vision that ensures Fobi is leading the way to help customers overcome their challenges and resulting in increased ROI and engagement.

VP of Product, Jolie Summers stated: “It is tremendously clear that Fobi bolsters some disruptive and transformative I.P. As a product specialist, I know that my experience is extremely well timed to support Fobi's execution in its latest stage of growth. I am very excited to roll up my sleeves along with Fobi's strong senior executive and leadership team. I look forward to clearly defining and productizing the company's suite of transformative capabilities and applications as we move forward with delivering at scale.”

This Press Release Is Available On the Fobi Website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.