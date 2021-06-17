Tulsa OK Schlotsky’s Deli Food Catering Business Luncheon Meetings School Owasso

Owasso, United States, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Schlotzsky’s Catering has launched its new catering service in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company specializes in providing professional, high-quality business luncheons.

More information is available at https://WeCaterTulsa.com.

The new catering service in Tulsa offers a diverse menu of food choices for lunch meetings for businesses.

The company prides itself on its sandwich trays. Its chilled sandwich options include ham and Swiss, Italian and provolone, roast beef and provolone, as well as roasted chicken and provolone. For its oven-baked sandwich tray it offers a wide number of selections including smoked turkey, turkey bacon club, fiesta chicken and fresh veggie.

Schlotzsky’s Catering also offers salad wrap trays. Options available include orchard, turkey avocado cobb, chicken Caesar, and garden. The company’s salad wrap trays serve 10 to 14 people. It is also possible to order chips with a salad wrap or sandwich tray.

Additionally, Schlotzsky’s Catering serves group salads with or without added protein. Its group salad is a popular choice among customers and can feed up to 10 people. Options include orchard, chicken Caesar, garden, and turkey avocado cobb. The purchase of a group salad also includes breadsticks and a choice of two dressings and mints. The company carries a diverse range of salad dressing options ranging from blue cheese to honey dijon mustard.

The menu includes a choice of three different soups. Its broccoli cheese soup is made fresh every day and is served with crackers. The company’s tomato basil soup comes in a half gallon serving size ideal for eight people. Schlotzsky’s Catering also serves a potato with bacon soup that is popular with its customers.

For dessert, the company offers cookie and brownie trays. Its cookie tray contains six chocolate chip and six sugar cookies, which are all individually wrapped. The company’s brownie tray is prepared with 12 brownie halves which are all individually packaged. For a dessert assortment, Schlotzsky’s Catering can prepare a cookie and brownie tray comprised of six brownie halves, three chocolate chip cookies, and three sugar cookies.

The company is committed to high standards of quality and professionalism, and will continue to expand its menu to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

For more information about Schlotzsky’s Catering visit https://www.wecatertulsa.com or call 918-688-0503 to place a delivery order.

Website: https://www.wecatertulsa.com/