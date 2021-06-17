Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AB Electrolux, Dyson and Panasonic Among Others

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market and it is poised to grow by $3.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report on residential robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing traction for smart cities and social factors driving adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Robot vacuum cleaner only
- Robot vacuum cleaner and mop
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the introduction of the European Commission Act: Save energy as one of the prime reasons driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years.
The report on residential robotic vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:
- Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market sizing
- Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast
- Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors that include AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Also, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Robot vacuum cleaner only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Robot vacuum cleaner and mop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Type of charging
- Market segments
- Comparison by type of charging
- Manual charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automatic charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by type of charging
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- AirCraft Home Ltd.
- Dyson Ltd.
- Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
