Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AB Electrolux, Dyson and Panasonic Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market and it is poised to grow by $3.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report on residential robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing traction for smart cities and social factors driving adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas.



The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:



By Product

Robot vacuum cleaner only

Robot vacuum cleaner and mop

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the introduction of the European Commission Act: Save energy as one of the prime reasons driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years.



The report on residential robotic vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market sizing

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors that include AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Also, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



