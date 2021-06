Insights on the Pneumococcal Vaccine Global Market to 2026 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market (2021-2026) by type of the Vaccine, Product, Sectors, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 8.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7%.



The factors such as the rising prevalence of pneumococcal diseases amongst the population and the introduction of novel vaccines have supported the growth of the market. The growing awareness programs about pneumococcal diseases initiated by the Government are also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the development of novel vaccines, trials, and launches with improved serotype coverage shall bring about growth opportunities in this market and help improve the coverage rate.



However, the longer timelines taken to introduce a vaccine and the attached costs in the development of the vaccines hinders the growth of this market.

Segments Covered



By Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccines are anticipated to account as the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period. They are considered to be more robust over polysaccharide ones and hence are more preferred leading to high demand. It also covers a wide age group as it can vaccinate an infant from 6 weeks old to 5years of age and for people over 50 + age groups, reducing asymptomatic delivery of the bacteria, and thus resulting in marked group immunity.



By Product Type, Prevnar-13 is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period as it is recommended by the WHO as an efficient vaccine against pneumonia and has therefore been the widely adopted 13 - valent PCV vaccines across the world. It has also been used as an essential vaccine for people above 50 age groups.



By Sector, the Private Sector is considered to be the largest segment contributing to the growth during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the high number of private hospitals and clinics. The cost at which a vaccine is sold in a private hospital and/or a clinic is comparatively high with regards to NGO or Government aided centers resulting in high growth activities.



By the Distribution channel, the Non-Governmental Organizations are anticipated to account for the fastest growth during the forecasted period with the presence of UNICEF, GAVI, and the WHO. They are major promoters of this Vaccine by distributing the Vaccine from the source(manufacturer) to the destination(locational geographies), which have propelled the demand of this segment.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share. The factors promoting the growth of this market are an established healthcare system, high investments in the R&D sector, followed by the Government initiatives. For example, the US has called upon an initiative of the Healthy People 2020 goals to increase pneumococcal vaccination coverage to 60% in high-risk adults aged i.e. 18-64?years and to 90% in people aged ??65?years. Additionally, with a rising number of pneumonia cases, there has been an increased awareness about immunization, which has further contributed to market growth.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Nuron Biotech Inc., CSL Ltd., Biomed Pvt. Ltd., China National Biotec Group, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)

6.3 Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV/PPV)



7 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prevnar 13

7.3 Synflorix

7.4 Pneumovax 23



8 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Sectors

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Sector

8.3 Private Sector



9 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Distributor Partner Companies

9.3 Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)

9.4 Government Authorities



10 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Australia

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrants

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments& Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

12.2 LG Chem Ltd.

12.3 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.4 Panacea Biotec Limited

12.5 Pfizer Inc

12.6 Pnuvax Incorporated

12.7 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

12.8 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)

12.9 Sk Bioscience

12.10 Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

12.11 Nuron Biotech Inc.,

12.12 CSL Ltd.

12.13 Biomed Pvt. Ltd

12.14 Sanofi Pasteur

12.15 China National Biotec Group

12.16 Astellas Pharma Inc

12.17 AstraZeneca PLC

12.18 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

12.19 Johnson & Johnson



13 Appendix

